Enjoy a Beautiful Walk Around this Peaceful Farm in Lincoln, Rhode Island

Rhode Island certainly has no shortage of gorgeous places to hike. With terrain of all types, the smallest state still has something to offer everyone. If you are looking for a nice and easy hike in all types of weather, we recommend the charming Chase Farm.

Chase Farm is located in Lincoln Rhode Island and features a large loop trail that takes you around the farm.

At 1.7 miles, the loop trail is the perfect length to get in some good exercise and see all of the beauty that the farm has to offer.

There is a picturesque pond on the property perfect for taking a little break from your walk.

And the land is unofficially recognized as an off leash dog park, so you can bring your furry friend! And you may even get to see some dogs cooling off in that pond on a toasty day.

This spot is so idyllic, that Disney film makers have been eyeing it as a location for a film set in the 1600's.

So make sure you get there before it is over run with set pieces and a big movie crew!

Chase Farm also holds food truck events and other fun functions that are great for friends or family. For such a small spot, there is a lot to enjoy.

We love this pristine chunk of land, perfect for getting some fresh air and absorbing the scenery. Do you think you’ll be taking a walk through Chase Farm some time soon?