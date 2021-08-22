Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln, RI

Enjoy a Beautiful Walk Around this Peaceful Farm in Lincoln, Rhode Island

By Sara Dager
Posted by 
Only In Rhode Island
Only In Rhode Island
 5 days ago

Rhode Island certainly has no shortage of gorgeous places to hike. With terrain of all types, the smallest state still has something to offer everyone. If you are looking for a nice and easy hike in all types of weather, we recommend the charming Chase Farm.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dQfhr_0bZlOgPS00
Chase Farm is located in Lincoln Rhode Island and features a large loop trail that takes you around the farm.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47g3pc_0bZlOgPS00
At 1.7 miles, the loop trail is the perfect length to get in some good exercise and see all of the beauty that the farm has to offer.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a37We_0bZlOgPS00
There is a picturesque pond on the property perfect for taking a little break from your walk.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oXqqX_0bZlOgPS00
And the land is unofficially recognized as an off leash dog park, so you can bring your furry friend! And you may even get to see some dogs cooling off in that pond on a toasty day.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12gMa1_0bZlOgPS00
This spot is so idyllic, that Disney film makers have been eyeing it as a location for a film set in the 1600's.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08JYdp_0bZlOgPS00
So make sure you get there before it is over run with set pieces and a big movie crew!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32BIFN_0bZlOgPS00
Chase Farm also holds food truck events and other fun functions that are great for friends or family. For such a small spot, there is a lot to enjoy.

We love this pristine chunk of land, perfect for getting some fresh air and absorbing the scenery. Do you think you’ll be taking a walk through Chase Farm some time soon?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Only In Rhode Island

Only In Rhode Island

1K+
Followers
391
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Rhode Island is for people who LOVE the Ocean State. We publish one Rhode Island article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, RI
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Chase Farm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
LifestylePosted by
Only In Rhode Island

7 Haunted Hotels Around Rhode Island That Are Sure To Give You The Chills

Rhode Island has an awful lot of tragic history for the smallest state. There are hauntings of all types in parks, stores, and even a merry-go-round! But one great place to get up close and personal with a real haunting is a hotel. Whether there was tragedy related to the history of the building, or people passed away in the rooms, there are many ways for a hotel to experience spirit activity. We’ve compiled a list of seven haunted hotels that you can actually spend the night at in Rhode Island.
Providence, RIPosted by
Only In Rhode Island

This Historical Walking tour of Providence Shows You A New Side To The Capitol City of Rhode Island

Exploring a new city is such a wonderful and enlightening experience, you never know what you may find around a corner you’ve never turned or who you may meet, and equally satisfying is discovering your own city again through new eyes! Walking tours are a really fun way to discover a city while learning about its history and landscape. If you’re looking to learn more about the history of Rhode Island’s capitol city, Providence, then we have the perfect tour for you!
Woonsocket, RIPosted by
Only In Rhode Island

The Museum of Work and Culture in Woonsocket Will Take You Back to An Era Long Past

Museum days are such a fantastic way to spend a little time relaxing inside while also getting some good education There are lots of great museums in Rhode Island to pick and choose between. With natural history, living museums, and art galleries, you could spend a lot of your time in the Ocean State just strolling through spaces and learning. One museum we found particularly fascinating is the Museum of Work and Culture in Woonsocket.
LifestylePosted by
Only In Rhode Island

Rhode Island’s Best Kept Camping Secret Is This Waterfront Spot With More Than 90 Glorious Campsites

Camping in New England is such a lovely way to really get back to nature and relax with loved ones. There are so many options for camping out there, from luxury glamping to funky R.V. parks, and they all have a specific appeal. A campground we are really loving right now is the Melville Ponds campgrounds. There are so many ways to camp here that all sorts of travelers will be satisfied.
LifestylePosted by
Only In Rhode Island

Explore A Natural Wonder On This Short Hike In Rhode Island

A lot of the sights in Rhode Island are gorgeous, but take a bit of effort to see. Long hikes or awkward climbs can be fun but exhausting, and sometimes you just want to see something beautiful without feeling winded. Well have we got the hike for you! Purgatory Chasm is such an impressive view! […] The post Explore A Natural Wonder On This Short Hike In Rhode Island appeared first on Only In Your State.
North Kingstown, RIPosted by
Only In Rhode Island

This Marine Biology Center In North Kingstown Rhode Island Will Make You Feel Like A Kid Again

Sometimes you just want to feel like a kid again. The modern world is stressful and being a grown up is hard work so no one’s going to blame you for just wanting to act like a younger version of yourself for a while! There are lots of great ways to light up your inner […] The post This Marine Biology Center In North Kingstown Rhode Island Will Make You Feel Like A Kid Again appeared first on Only In Your State.
TravelPosted by
Only In Rhode Island

Follow This Abandoned Railroad Trail For One Of The Most Unique Hikes In Rhode Island

The Ocean State is packed full of absolutely beautiful trails for hiking and biking. We may be small but no one has ever said we aren’t scenic. Rhode Island also used to have a lot more trains running through it, which means now we are left with some gorgeous abandoned railroad trails to follow and explore. One that we really enjoy is the Washington Secondary Rail Trail.
Providence, RIPosted by
Only In Rhode Island

Few People Know A Home In Providence, Rhode Island Has Connections to A Famed French Werewolf

One of the most well known people to come out of Providence Rhode Island, is horror writer H.P. Lovecraft. Not only did he live in Providence for most of his life, but he loved the city deeply, and wrote about it with great frequency. Many of Lovecraft’s stories feature real homes in the city, and we can’t help but wonder if he knew something about those homes that their residents did not! One such story is that of The Shunned House, located on the East Side, this story ties the long history of lycanthropy in with the history of Providence itself.
LifestylePosted by
Only In Rhode Island

It’s Official: Rhode Island’s Very Own Bristol Is One Of The Country’s Coolest Small Towns To Visit This Year

A great way to spend a day in Rhode Island is to discover a new small town. We have more than enough of them to take up a lot of your time and each town offers its own sort of charm and appeal that is sure to draw you in. Recently, Matador Network released its list of coolest small towns to visit in 2021 and wouldn’t you know it? Little Rhody made the cut with our very own Bristol, Rhode Island!
LifestylePosted by
Only In Rhode Island

Cool Off This Summer With A Visit To These 7 Rhode Island Waterfalls

Rhode Island is not always a person’s first thought when they’re looking for waterfalls, but we actually have a good collection of falls of all shapes and sizes. Because they are not as well known, they are also less trafficked, which makes for a peaceful visit for you and anyone you might want to bring […] The post Cool Off This Summer With A Visit To These 7 Rhode Island Waterfalls appeared first on Only In Your State.
Small BusinessPosted by
Only In Rhode Island

One Of The Most Incredible Small Businesses In Rhode Island, Jaswell’s Farm Has Been Family-Owned For More Than A Century

If you grew up in Rhode Island, then you may know about Smithfield’s Apple Valley, which was named for the growth of the apple economy around the turn of the 20th century. Around that time, in 1899, a man by the name of Nicholas Jaswell (nee Nicola Gesualdi) started his own farm several years after […] The post One Of The Most Incredible Small Businesses In Rhode Island, Jaswell’s Farm Has Been Family-Owned For More Than A Century appeared first on Only In Your State.

Comments / 0

Community Policy