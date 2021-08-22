Cancel
The Upcoming Water Lantern Festival In Northern California Will Be The Highlight Of Your Fall

By Emerson
Only In Northern California
Only In Northern California
 5 days ago

Mark your calendars, people. The Water Lantern Festival is making several appearances in Northern California this fall and you’ll want to be sure to catch one of them. This festival is truly an enchanting experience involving food, music, and a water lantern launch to remember. Grab your tickets soon – they always go fast! Read on to learn all about what this magical festival entails.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q6eGe_0bZlOIQ800
The Water Lantern Festival is a nationwide event that travels around to cities all over the country. They'll be in Northern California this October and it's guaranteed to be a magical experience.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6KZi_0bZlOIQ800
The festival will be in several Northern California cities this year: Sacramento, Oakland/San Leandro, and San Jose. There will also be a festival further down south in Fresno.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01YMew_0bZlOIQ800
The Water Lantern Festival is a magical night that includes food, music, and beauty. The festival begins in the early evening, during which guests can enjoy access to local food trucks, music, and entertainment.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jdQ7V_0bZlOIQ800
After you've had your fill of food and fun, you can set to work on designing your lantern. Personalize it however you'd like using names of loved ones, lyrics, or inspirational messages. The festival's great beauty is that you can make of it what you like.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wX23M_0bZlOIQ800
Tickets can be purchased ahead of time on the festival's website . Each adult ticket comes with a floating lantern kit, LED candle, commemorative drawstring bag, and marker.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14mp4L_0bZlOIQ800
Tickets tend to go quickly for this unique event. Grab yours soon and follow the Water Lantern Festival on Facebook to keep up to date. We hope to see you at the festival!

Have you attended the Water Lantern Festival in Northern California? Tell us about your experience in the comments below! It certainly looks like an evening for creating magical memories.

