Chesterfield, VA

7013 W Fox Green, Chesterfield, VA 23832

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMove in Ready. Kitchen remodeled; new cabinets, countertops, flooring and added a pantry. New dishwasher and stove. Microwave 3 yrs old. Newer vinyl plank wood grain flooring in great room , dining area and foyer. Seller to give a $1500.00 carpet allowance for stairs and 2 bedrooms. Washer and dryer convey. Wood burning fireplace. Outside storage closet. Rear patio. Updated full bath, new flooring, fresh paint and newer cabinet. 1/2 bath downstairs with tile floor and fresh paint.

