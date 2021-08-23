7013 W Fox Green, Chesterfield, VA 23832
Move in Ready. Kitchen remodeled; new cabinets, countertops, flooring and added a pantry. New dishwasher and stove. Microwave 3 yrs old. Newer vinyl plank wood grain flooring in great room , dining area and foyer. Seller to give a $1500.00 carpet allowance for stairs and 2 bedrooms. Washer and dryer convey. Wood burning fireplace. Outside storage closet. Rear patio. Updated full bath, new flooring, fresh paint and newer cabinet. 1/2 bath downstairs with tile floor and fresh paint.richmond.com
