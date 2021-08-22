Cancel
Eagles hope to keep gaining altitude

By Russell Korando
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrandview hired Dave Dallas as its head football coach in 2017 with a singular task in mind: Bring back the Friday night lights. They were dark that fall as Dallas started reconstructing the program by playing only a junior varsity schedule. Then they finished 0-10 upon their return to varsity games in 2018. The next year, the Eagles finally showed progress, winning twice. Last fall Grandview posted its first winning record (5-4) of the 21st century, playing in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.

