Eagles hope to keep gaining altitude

The Philadelphia Phillies gave us hope that they were going to contend for the National League East as late as August 14th. The excitement was real, baseball conversation was relevant and the fans showed up at Citizens Bank Park. However as the summer sun fades, so are the Phillies. The team has lost 10 of it’s last 14 games and have fallen five games behind the first place Atlanta Braves. To add insult to injury, First Baseman Rhys Hoskins returned to the lineup after missing 14 games, slugged three home runs but appeared to reinjure his groin and appears he was never fully recovered. Yesterday Hoskins told the media his season is over and will have lower abdominal surgery. With 36 games remaining in the season, the Phillies will have to rely on their bench if they want to make a run.