As the B.C. Wildfire Service begins lifting campfire bans in certain parts of the province, not all British Columbians are happy about it. This summer has marked one of the most intense wildfire seasons in B.C.’s history, including the near-entire destruction of Lytton, several properties lost in parts of the Okanagan, hundreds of evacuation orders and alerts, as well as concerns around the fatigue of those on the frontlines.