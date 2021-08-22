Cancel
People’s Party left out of federal leaders’ debate; 5 parties will participate

By Katya Slepian, Canada & World
thefreepress.ca
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeaders from five federal parties will square off in two debates next month, according to the commission in charge of the events. The Leaders’ Debates Commission said Saturday (Aug. 21) that leaders from the Bloc Québécois, Conservative Party of Canada, Green Party of Canada, Liberal Party of Canada and the New Democratic Party will square off in an English-language debate on Sept. 9 and a French-language debate on Sept. 8.

#Liberal Party Of Canada#Green Party Of Canada#The House Of Commons#People S Party#The New Democratic Party#The Maverick Party#Wexit#The Leaders Commission#Parliament
