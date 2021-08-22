People’s Party left out of federal leaders’ debate; 5 parties will participate
Leaders from five federal parties will square off in two debates next month, according to the commission in charge of the events. The Leaders’ Debates Commission said Saturday (Aug. 21) that leaders from the Bloc Québécois, Conservative Party of Canada, Green Party of Canada, Liberal Party of Canada and the New Democratic Party will square off in an English-language debate on Sept. 9 and a French-language debate on Sept. 8.www.thefreepress.ca
