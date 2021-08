TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a year-long absence, the beautiful music of the Tucson Pops Orchestra, conducted by Maestro László Veres, returns to Reid Park on Sunday, September 5th. The fall concert series of four performances will feature two of the three conductor finalists presenting concerts curated and directed by each candidate. The opening and closing concerts will be directed by Veres. All are sure to be a welcome sound to the thousands of regular guests who have missed Music Under the Stars.