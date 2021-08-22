Police 8/23

——— On Aug. 20 at 2 p.m., PSP were dispatched to a crash that occurred on I80 westbound at mile marker 137 in Cooper Township. Charles M. Owens, 36, of E. Stroudsburg was traveling westbound and due to heavy rainfall and wet roadways, lost control of his 2014 Dodge Ram 1500. The truck traveled off the left berm and impacted an embankment, struck a culvert, and caused the truck to overturn several times. Owens was wearing a seat belt and was injured. He was transported by Clearfield EMS to Mount Nittany Medical Center for treatment.