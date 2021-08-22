LIRR, Metro-North Resume Regular Weekday Service Monday Following Suspensions Due To Henri

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The MTA says Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad plan to return to regular weekday service Monday morning following suspensions due to Henri.

Concerns about the storm prompted the MTA to suspend service in some areas Sunday.

Trees and debris did end up on parts of the Metro-North Railroad’s Harlem Line, but no major damage was reported.

The LIRR will add additional service on the Montauk Branch early Monday morning to assist customers whose travel plans may be affected by the storm.

For details, click here .

All other parts of LIRR and Metro-North systems that were suspended on Sunday will resume regular service after 4 a.m. Monday.