Pittston, PA

Crowning "Little Miss and Mr. Tomato" in Pittston

Newswatch 16
Newswatch 16
 4 days ago

The Pittston Tomato Festival came to a close around 9 p.m. on Sunday.

The four-day festival couldn't wind down without crowning Little Miss and Little Mr. Tomato!

Boys and girls ages two to six years old competed for the coveted title.

Kids were asked to wear an outfit they would wear to the Tomato Festival. They also took part in an interview round.

Organizers of this year's Pittston Tomato Festival say about 75,000 people made their way to the Quality Tomato Capital of the world over the festival.

