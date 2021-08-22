Cancel
Kansas State

Derby hears from Kansas leaders on the state of schools

By DANIEL CAUDILL daniel@derbyinformer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 100 community members and patrons of the Derby school district attended a community discussion on Aug. 19 about the direction of Kansas schools. Kansas Education Commissioner Randy Watson and Deputy Education Commissioner Brad Neuenswander led the presentation and feedback session about the state’s vision for K-12 schools. It lasted just under two hours and was held at the USD 260 Administrative Center.

