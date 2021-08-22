Cancel
Chicago, IL

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

classichits106.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remain under doctors’ observation at a Chicago hospital and are “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19. One of the couple’s five children, Jonathan Jackson, tells The Associated Press they’re being carefully monitored, in part because of their age. The 79-year-old Jackson is vaccinated against the virus and received his first dose in January during a publicized event as he urged others to receive the inoculation as soon as possible. His 77-year-old wife is also an activist. Both were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier.

www.classichits106.com

