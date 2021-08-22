Public urged to avoid swimming areas near drainage pipes for next 72 hours

If you survive one plane crash in your lifetime, you're considered pretty lucky. When you survive 7 in one week, I'm not traveling with you. Licensed pilot Dennis Collier was the proud new owner of an amphibious airplane called a Seawind 3000. He went to California to check out the beautiful aircraft that had not been flown for years. In fact, the aircraft only had a total of 20 hours of flying time in its lifetime.