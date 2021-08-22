Public urged to avoid swimming areas near drainage pipes for next 72 hours
(WFSB) – Environmental and public health officials are advising the public to avoid swimming or other water contact recreation for the next 72 hours. The Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) and the Dept. of Public Health (DPH) said given the significant amount of rain the state received with Tropical Storm Henri, many areas across the state have experienced discharges of untreated sewage.www.wfsb.com
