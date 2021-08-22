Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Public urged to avoid swimming areas near drainage pipes for next 72 hours

By Vaccine Authority
Eyewitness News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WFSB) – Environmental and public health officials are advising the public to avoid swimming or other water contact recreation for the next 72 hours. The Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) and the Dept. of Public Health (DPH) said given the significant amount of rain the state received with Tropical Storm Henri, many areas across the state have experienced discharges of untreated sewage.

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Areas#Swimming#Fish#Water Contact#Wfsb#The Dept#Dept#Public Health#Dph
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
North Haven, CTPosted by
Record-Journal

Swimming area reopens following bacteria concerns

Wharton Brook State Park, which is located off Route 5 on the border with North Haven, was closed to swimmers Tuesday due to high bacteria levels. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection monitors swimming areas and beaches and collects samples on a weekly basis. DEEP staff send the samples for analysis at the Department of Public Health Lab for the presence of a “certain indicator of bacteria,” according to the statement.
Posted by
New Haven Independent

As Henri Looms, Public Urged To Prepare

Henri’s barreling our way. The city has declared “all hands on deck” to prepare for possible flooding, power outages, and downed trees. Henri is the name of a tropical storm that is projected possibly to turn into a hurricane that hits New Haven (or comes close) on Sunday. Officials laid...
Eyewitness News

Four state swimming areas off limits

(WFSB) - Four state swimming areas are off limits, three of them due to elevated levels of bacteria being found in the water. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s list included Day Pond State Park in Colchester, Gay City State Park in Hebron, and Lake Waramaug State Park in Kent.
Eyewitness News

DEEP lists 5 swimming areas as being closed

(WFSB) - Five state swimming areas are off limits on Friday. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said four of them were because of water quality concerns. DEEP's list included Gardner Lake State Park in Salem, Gay City State Park in Hebron, Lake Waramaug State Park in Kent, and Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield.
kiwaradio.com

Boaters Urged To Use Caution To Avoid Scour Holes When Loading And Unloading

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa – Iowa’s drought is impacting boaters on some of Iowa’s premier natural lakes. Boaters powerloading onto trailers are creating scour holes at the end of many boat ramps on Big Spirit Lake, West Okoboji Lake, Clear Lake and other popular natural lakes across north Iowa. Combined with low water conditions, these scour holes are causing issues with loading and unloading larger watercraft, like pontoons and longer pleasure boats.
Massachusetts Statenbcboston.com

Mass. Residents Urged to Stay Home, Avoid ‘Disaster Tourism': MEMA Director

The director of Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) urged residents to stay inside Sunday as Tropical Storm Henri moves through the region. Speaking to NBC10 Boston, Sam Phillips said there are crews activated throughout the commonwealth -- National Guard, state police, and utility companies -- ready to respond to any issues that arise from Henri.
myklgr.com

Detour for Highway 19 drainage repair starts Tues., Aug. 24 near Morton

A detour of Highway 19 near Morton will begin August 24 so crews can complete repairs for drainage issues discovered during last year’s slope stabilization project. The project is located approximately three miles east of Morton. Traffic will be routed on U.S. Highway 71 and Renville County Roads 4 and 5.
WWLP 22News

Two swimming areas in Amherst closed due to high bacteria levels

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Swimming areas at Puffer’s Pond and Wentworth Farm are closed to swimmers until further notice after high bacteria levels were found in the water. The water quality test came back Tuesday to be higher than acceptable levels during routine water samples, according to the Town of Amherst as of Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. Results from the swimming areas at Puffer’s Pond, Summer (north) Beach and State (south) Beach and Wentworth Farm on Stanley Street came back with elevated bacteria levels.
knsiradio.com

Officials Urging Public to Keep Away from Fire Areas in Northern Minnesota

(KNSI) – At least a dozen homes and 57 outbuildings have been destroyed in the wake of the fast-moving fires in northern Minnesota, and hikers, canoers, campers, and kayakers may want to sneak in a trip up north to soak in the last drops of summer, but officials are begging the public to please stay away.
wxpr.org

Travelers Recommended to Avoid Areas Impacted by Active Wildfires

With summer winding down, people might be tempted by a last chance to soak up nature in the northern wilderness. A wildfire in Minnesota has authorities asking travelers to play it safe and smart. Leanne Langeberg, public information officer for the Minnesota Interagency Fire Center, said wildfires are fairly common...
Weslaco, TXKGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Weslaco drainage construction aims to help impacted storm areas

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Weslaco is undergoing drainage construction to help alleviate the impact of heavy rains and storms. When the heavy rains come Weslaco is usually one of the first cities to flood. Now the city is making vital changes for the city at Mayor Pablo Peña Park.
AccidentsPosted by
103.3 WKFR

7 Plane Crashes in 7 Days for This Pilot Ends at the Bottom of Lake Michigan

If you survive one plane crash in your lifetime, you're considered pretty lucky. When you survive 7 in one week, I'm not traveling with you. Licensed pilot Dennis Collier was the proud new owner of an amphibious airplane called a Seawind 3000. He went to California to check out the beautiful aircraft that had not been flown for years. In fact, the aircraft only had a total of 20 hours of flying time in its lifetime.
Trafficmy40.tv

Flooding leaves pile of debris on Rosman Highway

ROSMAN, N.C. (WLOS) — Flooding on the French Broad River caused a big pileup of debris at a bridge on Rosman Highway on Monday morning. Crews spent hours cleaning up the mess on U.S. 64, which was closed until about 1 p.m. Monday. That flooding also prompted evacuation of the...
ABC 33/40 News

Volunteers rush to help flood victims while county officials tally the damage

CLYDE, NC (WLOS) — Matthew Hartwiger was heartened to see the crowd of volunteers at his Clyde home Monday. "Right when we felt hopeless, here comes hope," he said. Samaritan's Purse is helping folks with little or no insurance remove debris and pick up the pieces of their lives. "I've...

Comments / 0

Community Policy