COP TALES: It's not like it appeared

By BRIAN SMITH For The Californian
Bakersfield Californian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCop Tales are true stories as told by law enforcement officers from all over the country. The stories are told in the first person. The actual officer’s initials follow each story. Not like it appeared. On June 1, 1985, I had been on the highway patrol for about 10 months...

Juab County, UTABC 4

Court documents reveal new details on violent Juab County traffic stop

JUAB COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The full story has been released regarding a routine traffic stop in Western Utah that ended with a stolen police vehicle and gunfire. The official complaint, complete with testimony from a Federal Bureau of Investigation agent, was unsealed this week, detailing the circumstances of James Klein’s arrest on May 19, 2021, after he led police on a high-speed chase and wounded a bystander with a gun he stole from a police vehicle.
Bakersfield Californian

KCSO arrests 2 men after uncovering guns and drugs

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men on suspicion of several felony firearm charges, conspiracy, possession of burglary tools and possession of stolen property Thursday. Wasco deputies patrolled the 300 block of Smoke Tree Court, where they found a parked vehicle with an expired registration. They detained Bakersfield resident...
The Independent

Mother of 9/11 victim found murdered and encased in concrete in her own basement

The caretaker of a 70-year-old North Carolina woman found encased in concrete in her own basement has been charged with murder, according to local authorities. Lynn Gay Keene, a widow whose son was killed in the 9/11 attacks, had been missing since June. Authorities on Saturday arrested her live-in caretaker, 53-year-old Elizabeth Carserino – also known as Elizabeth Freeman – on outstanding warrants for vehicle larceny, identity theft and financial card theft charges, according to a press release from Avery County Sheriff Kevin Frye.
Skaneateles, NYlocalsyr.com

On the lookout: suspect stole $153 worth of merchandise, police said

VILLAGE OF SKANEATLES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Skaneateles Police are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers on the lookout for the woman pictured below. Police say the suspect placed approximately $153 worth of merchandise in a hand bag and left the store without paying for them on July 2 at Kinney Drugs, 23 Fennell Street.
TheDailyBeast

Newlywed Bride Killed by Wrong-Way Driver Hours After Reception

A 26-year-old bride was killed by a wrong-way driver the night of her wedding. Angelica Dhondup was driving home from her wedding reception with her cousin when their car was struck by Manaure Gonzalez-Rae, who was allegedly drunk and fled the scene, according to police. Moments after the collision, Dhondup called her sister, telling her that she had been in an accident and could not breathe. “He literally injured and murdered somebody,” said one of Dhondup’s friends in an interview with KSL TV. “They had this whole life planned out and then he just cut it short.” Gonzalez-Rae was arrested after fleeing the scene on foot and faces multiple charges including theft, reckless driving, driving under the influence, and automobile homicide due to negligence, Gephardt Daily reports. Dhondup’s family created a GoFundMe in order to help cover funeral costs. As of mid-Sunday afternoon, the page has raised more $6,800.
The Independent

Taxi driver's horror after discovering 'drunk' passenger was actually dead

A New York City taxi driver discovered that his passenger was dead in the back of his cab, according to law enforcement.The driver was led to believe by an unnamed person that the woman being put in the back of his car was drunk and therefore incapacitated. The anonymous person directed the driver to take her to an address in Flushing, Queens, according to the New York Post.When the car arrived, a friend of the passenger greeted the taxi and realised that the passenger was unconscious, according to the New York Police Department. The taxi driver then took the friend and the passenger to the New York Presbyterian Hospital, where the passenger was declared dead at roughly 6am on 17 August, police said.A cause of death has not been confirmed, according to the New York City medical examiner’s office. Police are investigating the events surrounding her death. The Independent reached out to the New York Police Department for comment.
Neshoba County, MSNeshoba Democrat

Law enforcement arrest 10 for drugs on Wednesday

Law enforcement arrested 10 people this week as part of a lengthy narcotics investigation conducted by the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office, Philadelphia Police Department, and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Sheriff Eric Clark said. “More arrests are expected in the future associated with this operation,” Clark said, Friday. Those arrested collectively...
Mendocino County, CAcrimevoice.com

Man arrested for negligently discharging firearm

Originally published as a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office press release – “On 08-06-2021 at approximately 9:14 PM Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to contact an adult male regarding a reported brandishing of a firearm in the 1600 block of Highway 20 in Willits, California. Deputies contacted the adult male...
Klamath Alerts

FORMER KLAMATH FALLS POLICE OFFICER PLEADS GUILTY FOR STEALING METHAMPHETAMINE AND FENTANYL FROM EVIDENCE ROOM

MEDFORD, Ore.—A former Klamath Falls police officer pleaded guilty today in federal court after stealing methamphetamine and fentanyl from an evidence room. Thomas Dwayne Reif, 28, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception, or subterfuge. According to court documents, on or about November 27,...
Pocatello, IDIdaho State Journal

Pocatello man charged with drug trafficking after police allegedly find 68.8 grams of meth

POCATELLO — Authorities arrested a 35-year-old Pocatello man for drug trafficking on Wednesday. Pocatello police initially stopped Jacob L. Hill for a traffic violation in the area of Bench Road and Fairway Drive, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records. But they ended up taking Hill into custody when they discovered he was wanted on a warrant out of Bingham County.
Tuscumbia, ALTimes Daily

Officers, officials say late Tuscumbia officer was 'a cop's cop'

TUSCUMBIA — Some of the officers who worked with Terry Sherron at the Tuscumbia Police Department described him as "a cop's cop," and a person who dedicated his life to public service by serving in the U.S. Army, emergency medical service and more than three decades in law enforcement. Support...
Public HealthTelegraph

Lactose intolerant: police refuse to believe milkman is not burglar

A milkman was arrested on suspicion of being a burglar despite showing police pints of milk and empties in the back of his van, his employer said. The delivery man was held by officers in Newton Aycliffe, County Durham, in the early hours of Wednesday, even after they witnessed him leaving milk on a customer’s doorstep, according to his boss.

