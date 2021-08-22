Cancel
MLB Week 21 Pitching Waiver Wire: The Return Of Huascar Ynoa

By Zachary Boeder
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe’s back! If you don’t remember, Ynoa was one of the best stories at the beginning of the season prior to breaking his hand during a dugout temper tantrum. Before the injury, Ynoa had a 3.02 ERA with 50 strikeouts and just 11 walks in 44.2 innings pitched. Three months later, Ynoa has returned and he just pitched five and one-third scoreless innings with four strikeouts and one walk the other day in his first start back. His velocity looked great and he generated 10 whiffs on 20 swings from his slider. Either way, he was too good earlier in the year to not be rostered right now.

Huascar Ynoa will start Tuesday for Braves

WASHINGTON – Right-hander Huascar Ynoa, who starred in the early portion of the Braves’ season before breaking his hand, will return Tuesday and start in Miami, manager Brian Snitker confirmed Saturday. Ynoa was perhaps the Braves’ best pitcher earlier in the year, when he had a 2.23 ERA in eight...
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Huascar Ynoa picks up where he left off

Braves starter Huascar Ynoa broke his hand May 16, pausing his promising season in which he had a 3.02 ERA and earned a rotation spot. His first game back was Tuesday and he showed no rust. Ynoa logged 5-1/3 scoreless innings against the Marlins, striking out four and walking one....
Huascar Ynoa performs flawlessly in first start back

Whenever a pitcher makes a return from injury, it’s best to temper expectations. That rings especially true when a 23-year-old hasn’t made an appearance in three full months… at least one would think. That wasn’t the case on Wednesday night from Huascar Ynoa, who was making his first start with...
Braves activate Huascar Ynoa from injured list, option Jacob Webb to Gwinnett

As expected, the Atlanta Braves have reinstated Huascar Ynoa from the 60-day injured list and he will start Tuesday’s game against the Marlins in Miami. To make room on the active roster, Atlanta optioned reliever Jacob Webb to Gwinnett. The #Braves today returned RHP Huascar Ynoa from his rehabilitation assignment...
Ynoa returns sharp in Braves’ 5th straight win

MIAMI — Three months later, a healthy Huascar Ynoa returned to complete the potentially magical season that was interrupted by an unfortunate expression of anger. Ynoa showed no signs of rust as he worked into the sixth inning of the Braves’ 2-0 win over the Marlins on Tuesday night at loanDepot park. This was the Atlanta right-hander’s first start since he fractured his right hand punching the dugout bench in Milwaukee on May 16.
Huascar Ynoa makes his highly-anticipated return as Braves aim to extend their division lead

After a full three months on the shelf, Huascar Ynoa will return to the mound for the Braves tonight against the Marlins. The hard-throwing 23-year-old was among the Braves few bright spots to begin the season, pitching to the tune of a 4-2 record and 3.09 ERA in his first eight starts. Ynoa was no slouch in the batter’s box either, recording an OPS of 1.118 with a couple of homers over 17 plate appearances.
The Daily Chop: Huascar Ynoa returning Tuesday, Shane Greene released and more

Brian Snitker confirmed Saturday that Huascar Ynoa will return from the injured list and start Tuesday’s game in Miami. Ynoa will take the spot that was previously held by Kyle Muller, who was optioned after his start Thursday. Ynoa was a pleasant surprise for Atlanta’s rotation early on allowing two...
Huascar Ynoa returns with Braves big bats against Marlins

It's comeback time for Atlanta Braves right-hander Huascar Ynoa, who is set to pitch in the majors for the first time since breaking his pitching hand. The Braves, who have won 11 of their past 13 games, will have Ynoa on the mound on Tuesday night when they try to continue their hot streak at the Miami Marlins.
Healthy, wiser Huascar Ynoa rejoins Braves’ rotation

MIAMI - Consider it a lesson learned for 23-year-old Huascar Ynoa. Ynoa was off to a marvelous start, not only earning a rotation spot but producing better than any other Braves starter. He was dynamic and reliable, even creating a few highlights with the bat (who can forget Ynoa’s grand slam against the Cubs?)
Braves reinstate pitcher Huascar Ynoa from 60-day injured list

The Braves announced Tuesday morning they’ve activated Huascar Ynoa from the 60-day injured list. He’ll start Tuesday evening’s game against the Marlins. Reliever Jacob Webb was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett Monday night to create an active roster spot. Atlanta already had a vacancy on the 40-man roster to accommodate Ynoa’s reinstatement.
Would Huascar Ynoa or Touki Toussaint be more effective in bullpen roles?

There was a lot of unnecessary stress in the ninth inning, but the Atlanta Braves completed the sweep of the Miami Marlins, 11-9, on Wednesday night. Up comfortably by eight runs heading into the bottom of the ninth, the Braves sent in reliever Josh Tomlin to close out the game. In just 2/3 of an inning, Tomlin allowed five runs and was replaced by Will Smith, who had a four-run lead and immediately gave up a two-run home run. He finally recorded the final out three batters later.
Huascar Ynoa has 'so much potential'

The Atlanta Braves have had a long history of great pitchers that have come up through their organization. A lot of the time there is a certain amount of hype that comes with those prospects once they are drafted. One guy that hasn't come in with that much hype, and...
Huascar Ynoa set for battle against red-hot Yankees as Atlanta looks for 10th straight victory

The Atlanta Braves carry a nine-game win streak into play against the New York Yankees tonight, with Huascar Ynoa tasked with shutting down the lethal New York attack. Since returning some vital members of their lineup the Yankees have seen a significant uptick in offensive output, while Ynoa settled back into form nicely against the Marlins in his last start. Two red-hot teams will meet tonight, which should be an excellent preview of how Atlanta matches up with the elite teams around the league.
New York Yankees vs. Atlanta Braves: Jordan Montgomery vs. Huascar Ynoa

After an unplanned off day, the Yankees are back tonight and hopefully ready to extend their nine-game win streak. Three wins over the Twins got the streak on the verge of double digits before Hurricane Henri caused the postponement of the series finale. Now, they head to Atlanta where another team on a nine-game win streak awaits. The Braves have also been on fire, going 16-3 in August and opening up a comfortable lead in the NL East. No matter what happens tonight, someone is going to have won ten-straight after the final out is recorded.
Be Excited About Huascar Ynoa – Pitcher Video Breakdown

The return of Huascar Ynoa gives the Atlanta Braves starting rotation a big boost for their playoff run. Watch Nick explain Ynoa’s success in today’s Pitcher Video Breakdown:. Watch all of the Pitcher Video Breakdowns on YouTube: Youtube.com/pitcherlist. Watch them get created live on Twitch 9-11am EST Monday through Friday:...
