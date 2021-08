(The Center Square) – Beginning Sept. 8, the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland is requiring people to be fully vaccinated to enter the facility. In a news release issued on its website by Chief Judge James Bredar, he said, “In order to protect the health and safety of the public and court staff, the Court recently adopted a vaccine policy applicable to employees of the U.S. District Court, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, and Probation and Pretrial Services Office in this district.