CoinDesk is launching a new newsletter – one that’s different from our existing titles in an important way. It’s called Crypto for Advisors, and we’re building it specifically for financial advisors (FAs) and registered investment advisors (RIAs). The newsletter will do what CoinDesk is best at – informing and educating a highly engaged audience – only this time the audience is financial professionals who are new to crypto, curious about it and looking for ways to incorporate it into their work.