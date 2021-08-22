Cancel
A Rare Abundance of Golden Treasure for Local Anglers

San Diego weekly Reader
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDock Totals 8/15 – 8/21: 5,486 anglers aboard 247 trips out of San Diego landings this past week caught 84 barracuda, 1,322 bluefin tuna (up to 75 pounds), 1 bocaccio, 694 bonito, 2,761 calico bass (1,689 released), 4,632 dorado, 1 halibut, 4 lingcod, 1,637 rockfish, 131 sand bass, 23 sculpin, 200 sheephead, 1 skipjack tuna, 1 striped marlin, 1 thresher shark, 221 whitefish, 7 white seabass (6 released), 169 yellowfin tuna, and 6,969 yellowtail.

www.sandiegoreader.com

