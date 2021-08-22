Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County Police Major Crimes Division Investigating Death of Sixty-Two-Year-Old Man

montgomerycountymd.gov
 6 days ago

Gaithersburg, MD – A 62-year-old caregiver at a group home is dead after being assaulted by a resident on Saturday, August 21. At approximately 7:30 p.m., Montgomery County Police 4th District officers were called to the group home on Carona Court in Silver Spring and located the victim, Fokam Henry Sigala, unresponsive on the floor inside the residence. Sigala was pronounced dead on the scene.

www2.montgomerycountymd.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Government
City
Silver Spring, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Government
City
Gaithersburg, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#David Was#Md#Carona Court#The Major Crimes Division#Homicide Section
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify; Louisiana residents urged to finish preparations today

Hurricane Ida is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico toward coastal Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm, currently a Category 1, battered parts of Cuba on Friday. It could become a life-threatening Category 4 when it makes landfall in Louisiana on Sunday evening — 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devasted a large part of the Gulf Coast.
Louisiana StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Residents warned as Louisiana braces for Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hurricane Ida has strengthened to a Category 2 storm in the Gulf of Mexico as it approaches Louisiana. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds increased Saturday afternoon to 100 mph (155 kph). Ida is expected to strengthen to an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane before making landfall likely west of New Orleans late Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy