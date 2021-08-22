Montgomery County Police Major Crimes Division Investigating Death of Sixty-Two-Year-Old Man
Gaithersburg, MD – A 62-year-old caregiver at a group home is dead after being assaulted by a resident on Saturday, August 21. At approximately 7:30 p.m., Montgomery County Police 4th District officers were called to the group home on Carona Court in Silver Spring and located the victim, Fokam Henry Sigala, unresponsive on the floor inside the residence. Sigala was pronounced dead on the scene.www2.montgomerycountymd.gov
