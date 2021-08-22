Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Trump booed for telling Alabama crowd to get Covid vaccine

MSNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer President Donald Trump was booed while telling a crowd in Alabama to get the Covid-19 vaccine. Alabama is currently struggling with a surge in coronavirus cases. Trump said, "You got your freedoms, but I happen to take the vaccine." Aug. 22, 2021.

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthFiveThirtyEight

Why Some White Evangelical Republicans Are So Opposed To The COVID-19 Vaccine

In the race to get Americans vaccinated, two groups are commanding a lot of attention: Republicans and white evangelicals. Both are less likely to have been vaccinated already and more likely to refuse vaccination altogether. But it’s the overlap between white Republicans and white evangelicals that is especially telling, as...
POTUSWashington Post

Biden escalates his efforts to puncture the Fox News bubble

In a sense, Peter Doocy’s arrival in the White House press briefing room has been to his employer’s detriment. It used to be that Fox News could spend days condemning Democratic presidents for not responding to whatever controversy its hosts had been tumbling around in their rhetorical rock polishers. Now, though, there’s Doocy, who is regularly selected by White House press secretary Jen Psaki to ask questions probably in part so that the familiar process can be beheaded early. Her exchanges with Doocy drop into the political conversation like bang snaps, crackling with life for an instant before being forgotten, the gotcha almost always redirected to the junkyard.
California StatePOLITICO

Democrats sweat turnout disaster in California without Trump to run against

LOS ANGELES — Donald Trump could swing the California governorship to a Republican. Merely by his absence. Democrats turned out in record numbers when they had Trump to vote against. But in one of the first, large-scale tests of voter enthusiasm for Democrats in the post-Trump era, California’s surprisingly close gubernatorial recall election is laying bare just how hard it may be for the party to motivate its base without Trump as a foil.
POTUSMSNBC

Capitol Police officers sue Trump and allies over Jan. 6 attack

A couple of months after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Donald Trump insisted that the rioters posed "zero threat." The former Republican president added that the violent insurrectionists were merely "hugging and kissing the police and the guards" during the assault. We were reminded again yesterday that...
New York Post

Trump claims executive privilege on records sought by House Jan. 6 probers

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday blasted the “leftist” Jan 6. House Select Committee following its sweeping records request which included call logs from Trump and several former members of his administration. Trump said the committee has “further exposed itself as a partisan sham and waste of taxpayer dollars,” calling...
New York City, NYWashington Post

Maggie Haberman and the never-ending Trump story

NEW YORK — When the first Donald Trump story of the 2016 election cycle came her way, Maggie Haberman decided not to break it. It was May 2015, and Trump adviser Sam Nunberg was helping orchestrate the imminent announcement of the reality star’s candidacy. He tried to offer an exclusive jump on the story to Haberman, who had recently joined the New York Times after years of covering politics for several smaller publications.
POTUSMSNBC

Hostile Trump mob sends GOP Rep. Brooks into panicked backpedal on moving on from 2020

Rachel Maddow shares video of Republican Congressman Mo Brooks being roundly booed by the audience at a Donald Trump rally in Alabama after Brooks suggested they move on from Trump's 2020 loss and focus on future elections. Afterward, Brooks posted assurances to Twitter than he has not lost faith in Trump's fictitious fraud claims. Aug. 24, 2021.
Posted by
Fox News

New York Magazine writer argues media worse for Biden than for Trump

A New York Magazine writer's argument that the media is worse overall for President Joe Biden than it was for his predecessor raised eyebrows on the right Thursday. While acknowledging a liberal bias in the mainstream media, writer Jonathan Chait argued the mainstream media's sharp coverage of Biden's chaotic Afghanistan troop pullout showed the press is more difficult overall on Democrats, while Republicans like former President Donald Trump can safely rely on a supportive conservative media ecosystem.
POTUSNBC News

Trump family, senior aides target of demands by Jan 6. committee

The House select committee charged with investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol demanded on Wednesday records of the communications related to the assault between federal officials and a host of Trump staffers and allies, including some family members. In letters to eight federal agencies, including the Justice...
POTUSMSNBC

Trump wave crashing? Dean hits Hannity, Carlson for COVID lies as cases surge

The FDA has given full approval to Pfizer’s two-dose vaccine in a move that could spur more Americans to get vaccinated. The approval comes as many Southern states are seeing a dramatic rise in cases and hospitalizations. MSNBC’s Ari Melber discusses the latest news concerning the coronavirus with former DNC Chair Howard Dean and Dr. Kavita Patel. Aug. 23, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy