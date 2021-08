Celtic are yet to receive a ‘serious offer’ for Odsonne Edouard, according to The Guardian’s Ed Aarons. The Sports Writer took to his Twitter to update his 53k followers on the Frenchman’s Celtic future but stated that the club are yet to receive an offer that they would listen to. The Frenchman has just a year remaining on his deal and it had been expected that he would depart this summer; however, interest appears to have cooled in the former PSG striker.