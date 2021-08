In one segment of the New York City real estate market, life seems like it is back to its über-competitive self again. In the city's apartment market, some buildings have lines down the block for viewings. Others are leasing up within an hour, and broker fees are back, just a few months after tenants were securing unheard-of deals. The power dynamic has swung back in landlords' favor, and those who nabbed apartments they would not normally be able to afford could be in for a reality check when they look to renew.