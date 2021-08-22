Wainwright wins his 20th against Pirates as Cardinals salvage finale 3-0

PITTSBURGH—Those seven starting pitchers the Cardinals thought they had won’t be happening. “We had (seven) for about a day,” said manager Mike Shildt. On the heels of Jack Flaherty experiencing shoulder trouble on Tuesday against Detroit came word that lefthander Wade LeBlanc had had continued discomfort in his left elbow after throwing a bullpen session on Tuesday. LeBlanc thus will remain on the 10-day injured list and Sunday’s starter will be. . . Kwang Hyun Kim, who was just moved to the bullpen after coming off the IL where he had resided with his own elbow problem.