Frankie Montas tosses a gem, but A's lose to Giants on another late home run
OAKLAND, Calif. — A two-run home run off A.J. Puk in the eighth inning wasted a stellar start for A’s Frankie Montas and led to the Oakland A’s 2-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday afternoon. With the Houston Astros’ loss, the A’s lost an opportunity to gain ground in the American League West and lost the Bay Bridge Series, 4-2. With their ace of the staff facing surgery next week, the Oakland A’s needed a dominant start from a member of the rotation. Not just to help preserve the bullpen, but to right the ship as it started to veer.www.arcamax.com
Comments / 0