Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel tests positive for COVID-19

By Zack Rickens
wymt.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said in a virtual press conference with reporters Sunday that he’s tested positive for COVID-19. Vrabel said he had a sore throat Sunday, which prompted him to get tested. He’ll quarantine in accordance with NFL COVID-19 protocols, which state that a fully vaccinated and asymptomatic person can return to work after two negative tests at least 24 hours apart.

www.wymt.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#American Football#Wvlt#Titans#Covid#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Health
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dolphins Fans React To The Peyton Manning News

Peyton Manning was reportedly almost a member of the Miami Dolphins. Former Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson told Dan Le Batard and Co. that he nearly pulled off a trade for the No. 1 overall pick – and Manning – before the NFL Draft in 1998. “It would have taken...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Reacts To Tonight’s Nick Chubb News

Baker Mayfield was Nick Chubb‘s biggest cheerleader Saturday night. Why? Let’s just say Chubb is flush with cash. Chubb was entering the final year of his rookie deal this upcoming season. The Cleveland Browns wanted to ensure he stayed with the team beyond the 2021 season. Mission accomplished. The star...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFLsportsmockery.com

Steve Young Knows Real Reason Matt Nagy Won’t Start Justin Fields

The debate regarding the Chicago Bears quarterback position was always inevitable. When they traded up for Justin Fields and head coach Matt Nagy declared Andy Dalton the Week 1 starter anyway? He had to know the media firestorm that was bound to follow. Especially if Fields looked good and Dalton didn’t in the preseason. A result that has since come to pass. People just can’t understand why Nagy is being so stubborn about this. Well, perhaps Steve Young can shed some light on things.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Release Quarterback Following Veteran Signing

The Titans reshaped their quarterback room on Thursday when they signed former USC star and veteran quarterback Matt Barkley. That has since resulted in one quarterback getting the boot. Tennessee has released former Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer, according to Ari Meirov of PFF. Barkley, meanwhile, joins a Titans quarterback...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Dez Bryant Has A Blunt Message For The Bears

Andy Dalton might feel strongly that he should be the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback, but Dez Bryant appears to disagree. Earlier today, Dalton said that while rookie Justin Fields is primed for a strong career, right now is the veteran’s time to hold down the starting role. “Do I want...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Trevor Lawrence’s Wife Reacts To Quarterback Decision

On Wednesday morning, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced that Trevor Lawrence will be their starting quarterback for Week 1. Of course, that came as a surprise to no one who has paid attention to college and NFL football for the past few years. Lawrence was one of the most-prized recruits coming out of high school and did nothing to hurt his status as an elite quarterback prospect while in college.
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Some Notable Former Titans Among Latest NFL Cuts

Tuesday afternoon was the deadline for the latest round of NFL roster reductions. As of 3 p.m. (CDT) the maximum number of players allowed on the active roster fell from 85 to 80. The Tennessee Titans did not have to work hard to get there, thanks to the fact that...
NFLNBC Sports

Report: Patriots trade for Ravens cornerback

UPDATE (Thursday, Aug. 26 at 3:13 p.m. ET): Here's what the Patriots are sending the Ravens for cornerback Shaun Wade. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the Patriots and Ravens are "close" on a trade that would send rookie cornerback Shaun Wade to New England. Wade was a 2021...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Ryan Tannehill News

The Tennessee Titans started to grow concerned about a potential “cluster” of COVID-19 cases after head coach Mike Vrabel turned a positive test over the weekend. On Thursday, the team learned that it will be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for the next few days. Titans general manager Jon Robinson...
NFLbardown.com

Bruce Arians had a fantastic response to Antonio Brown punching a Titans DB in the face

While training camp is always fun when it finally rolls around, the sparks don’t truly fly until joint practices begin. Joint practices means you can feel comfortable cheering when your DBs intercept a ball without wondering why your quarterback threw the pick. It’s the first time players can really get the competitive juices truly flowing, and stuff can become personal quick.
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Titans Claim O-Lineman Cut by Division Rival

The Tennessee Titans went to the waiver wire in an attempt to top off their roster. Tennessee claimed guard Derwin Gray off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday. Gray, a seventh-round pick by Pittsburgh in 2019, was released Tuesday when the NFL roster limit dropped from 85 to 80. His addition would have given Tennessee 80 players on the active roster, but also on Wednesday outside linebacker Harold Landry was removed and placed on the Reserve-COVID-19 list, which made him the fourth player in three days to end up there.
NFLpaulkuharsky.com

Titans may have to cut drafted wide receiver(s)

NASHVILLE, Tenn., -- The fate of two Titans wide receiver draft picks will be determined between now and Aug. 31 at 3 p.m. CT. The team’s surprising show of depth behind A.J. Brown and Julio Jones is going to make things tough on fourth-rounder Dez Fitzpatrick, for whom the Titans traded up, and sixth-rounder Racey McMath.
NFLPosted by
NESN

NFL Rumors: Titans Sign Recent Patriots Cut, 2020 Draft Pick

Foxboro South: Still very much a thing for the Tennessee Titans. The Titans are signing linebacker Cassh Maluia, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Maluia, a Wyoming product, was a sixth-round pick of the New England Patriots in the 2020 draft. He played sparingly as a rookie, being used largely on special teams while logging just 10 defensive snaps. The Patriots cut Maluia in the offseason, but after he failed to latch on elsewhere, there was a reunion during training camp following the season-ending Raekwon McMillan injury.

Comments / 0

Community Policy