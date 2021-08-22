Titans head coach Mike Vrabel tests positive for COVID-19
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said in a virtual press conference with reporters Sunday that he’s tested positive for COVID-19. Vrabel said he had a sore throat Sunday, which prompted him to get tested. He’ll quarantine in accordance with NFL COVID-19 protocols, which state that a fully vaccinated and asymptomatic person can return to work after two negative tests at least 24 hours apart.www.wymt.com
Comments / 0