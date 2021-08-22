So you think your first day of high school was bad?

There are a couple of significant events that have taken place recently: the conclusion of the Olympic Games and the beginning of school. The Games were great –– from the more limited than usual pageantry of the opening and closing ceremonies to the athletes’ extraordinary performances. Whether you’re drawn to swimming, basketball, track and field, tennis, softball, golf or any of the other events, there was something for everyone. To me, the most inspiring thing of these or any Olympics is the remarkable level of commitment and discipline displayed by the athletes. The Games that are watched by us are over in just two and a half weeks, but they were the result of years, and in some cases, decades of intensive training.