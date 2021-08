– Reuters reported that ISS-backed cloud storage vendor Box in its fight with activist investor Starboard Value by recommending that shareholders vote for the company’s directors instead of the hedge fund firm’s nominees. In its report, ISS said shareholders should vote for Box directors Peter Leav and Aaron Levie, arguing that the existing board has made sensible changes and should get more time to effect a turnaround. Earlier this year, Starboard nominated four directors to Box’s 10-person board, saying that the company failed to capitalize on the work-from-home trend during the Covid-19 pandemic.