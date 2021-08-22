Town planners back new rules for apartments
The Front Royal Planning Commission on Wednesday endorsed proposed changes to rules governing apartments downtown. The commission voted 5-0 on a motion to recommend that the Town Council approve amendments to Front Royal’s zoning ordinance that change the use regulations of the C-2 Downtown Business District. The changes pertain to the administrative approval of residential units and the special-use permits of apartments by the Town Council.www.nvdaily.com
