Last month we announced that Netflix are bringing games into their subscription service and, while it is still very early days, members in Poland can now start to see how this will work. In a post on Twitter Netflix said: “Today members in Poland can try Netflix mobile gaming on Android with two games, Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3. It’s very, very early days and we’ve got a lot of work to do in the months ahead, but this is the first step.”