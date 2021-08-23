Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Groups clash in NE Portland after planned rallies; man arrested after shooting downtown

By FOX 12 Staff
kptv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – On the one-year anniversary of demonstrators fighting in downtown Portland, groups again faced off against each other on Sunday. A group of about 100 gathered at the old K-Mart on Northeast 122nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard was met by another group around 4 p.m. The latter group of about 50 set off fireworks, smoke bombs and shot paintballs briefly. The crowd then advanced and retreated for about 45 minutes.

www.kptv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Society
Portland, OR
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Wheeler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Downtown Portland#Vandalism#Protest Riot#Ne Portland#K Mart#Ne 122nd Skidmore#Fox12oregon#Ppbalerts#Ppb#Ne 122nd Ave#Supremist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSNBC News

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over riot

WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot sued former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups Thursday, accusing them of having intentionally sent a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy