Groups clash in NE Portland after planned rallies; man arrested after shooting downtown

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – On the one-year anniversary of demonstrators fighting in downtown Portland, groups again faced off against each other on Sunday. A group of about 100 gathered at the old K-Mart on Northeast 122nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard was met by another group around 4 p.m. The latter group of about 50 set off fireworks, smoke bombs and shot paintballs briefly. The crowd then advanced and retreated for about 45 minutes.