Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Dorado County, CA

Caldor Fire Online Structure Damage Map Now Available

goldrushcam.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugust 22, 2021 - El Dorado County Sheriff, in collaboration with CAL FIRE, has released a map displaying properties that have been inspected for any damage or any that have been destroyed by the Caldor Fire. This process is NOT complete and is ongoing. The map includes a list of damaged and destroyed structures provided by CAL FIRE’s Damage Inspection Teams. Damage inspections, including locations, are preliminary and numerous sites still require confirmation. The CAL FIRE Damage Inspection Teams are working as quickly as possible to supply the needed information to those that were or have been evacuated. The icons on the map indicate the current known status of the structure. The map will be updated every day at 9:00 A.M. to reflect the validated collection points from the day prior.

goldrushcam.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Government
County
El Dorado County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
El Dorado County, CA
Crime & Safety
El Dorado County, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cal Fire#El Dorado#Cal Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
CNN

Soon-to-be father among US service members killed in Kabul attack

(CNN) — Thirteen US service members were killed and 18 were injured in an attack outside Kabul's airport on Thursday, as the US and other Western countries raced to evacuate their citizens and allies out of Afghanistan. While the Pentagon has not released the identities of the US service members...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas House passes GOP-led election overhaul bill

The Texas state House passed a sweeping election overhaul bill on Friday after months of partisan fighting and a quorum-breaking walkout by Texas Democrats who had sought to stop the measure in its tracks. The 80-41 vote on SB 1 lowered the curtain on a months-long fight by Texas Democrats...
Theater & DancePosted by
The Associated Press

JoJo Siwa to join same-sex couple on ‘Dancing With Stars’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pop star JoJo Siwa will compete as part of the first same-sex pairing on “Dancing With the Stars” for the show’s upcoming 30th season. Olympic gymnastics champion Suni Lee also is joining the cast, the rest of which will be announced on Sept. 8. ABC said Thursday the celebrities will find out which pro dancer they’ll partner with on the season premiere Sept. 20.

Comments / 0

Community Policy