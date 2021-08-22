Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fayetteville, TN

George Timothy “Tim” Morrison Obituary

Elk Valley Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorge Timothy “Tim” Morrison, 66, of Fayetteville, passed away Saturday, (August 21,2021). Funeral service for Mr. Morrison will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Higgins Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Barnes Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be George Morrison, David Boggs, Ben White, Keith Mullins, Rick Roberts, Maz Mazekowski, and Doug Priest. Tim was born on January 10, 1955 in Lawrenceburg, TN to Wilma Garner Morrison and the late George William Morrison. He was a 1973 graduate of Lawrence County High School and earned is bachelors in history and English from the University of North Alabama in 1976. Tim also earned his teaching certificate from Middle Tennessee State University and was an educator for many years throughout southern middle Tennessee, where he taught history, English and coached basketball.

www.elkvalleytimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Basketball
City
Lawrenceburg, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
City
Fayetteville, TN
Fayetteville, TN
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Nathan Bedford Forrest
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Basketball#Higgins Funeral Home#Md#Tribute Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy