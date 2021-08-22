George Timothy “Tim” Morrison Obituary

George Timothy “Tim” Morrison, 66, of Fayetteville, passed away Saturday, (August 21,2021). Funeral service for Mr. Morrison will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Higgins Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Barnes Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be George Morrison, David Boggs, Ben White, Keith Mullins, Rick Roberts, Maz Mazekowski, and Doug Priest. Tim was born on January 10, 1955 in Lawrenceburg, TN to Wilma Garner Morrison and the late George William Morrison. He was a 1973 graduate of Lawrence County High School and earned is bachelors in history and English from the University of North Alabama in 1976. Tim also earned his teaching certificate from Middle Tennessee State University and was an educator for many years throughout southern middle Tennessee, where he taught history, English and coached basketball.