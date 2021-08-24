Former Coalinga police officer facing criminal charges

A former Coalinga Police Officer is facing criminal charges following disturbing allegations.

According to arrest records confirmed by the Fresno County District Attorney's Office, Juan Cisneros is charged with one count of unlawful intercourse with a girl under the age of 16 and one count of kidnapping.

He was hired by the police department in 2008, and the alleged crimes happened while he was on duty between 2012 and 2013.

Chief Darren Blevins says he was informed of the allegations in April 2020 and immediately placed the officer on administrative leave, then began both administrative and criminal investigations.

The officer resigned before the administrative investigation was complete, and the Fresno County Criminal Grand Jury indicted him on June 4, 2021.

The indictment was just unsealed during an arraignment this past Friday.

A press release provided by Coalinga Police on Sunday states in part, "The Department believes that police accountability in these times is more critical than ever. The Department has in place strict policies and practices prohibiting the type of charged conduct, as well as a zero-tolerance approach toward such unlawful conduct."