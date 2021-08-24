Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coalinga, CA

Former Coalinga police officer facing criminal charges

Posted by 
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uKlHR_0bZkngES00

A former Coalinga Police Officer is facing criminal charges following disturbing allegations.

According to arrest records confirmed by the Fresno County District Attorney's Office, Juan Cisneros is charged with one count of unlawful intercourse with a girl under the age of 16 and one count of kidnapping.

He was hired by the police department in 2008, and the alleged crimes happened while he was on duty between 2012 and 2013.

Chief Darren Blevins says he was informed of the allegations in April 2020 and immediately placed the officer on administrative leave, then began both administrative and criminal investigations.

The officer resigned before the administrative investigation was complete, and the Fresno County Criminal Grand Jury indicted him on June 4, 2021.

The indictment was just unsealed during an arraignment this past Friday.

A press release provided by Coalinga Police on Sunday states in part, "The Department believes that police accountability in these times is more critical than ever. The Department has in place strict policies and practices prohibiting the type of charged conduct, as well as a zero-tolerance approach toward such unlawful conduct."

Comments / 1

ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
25K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Coalinga, CA
County
Fresno County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Coalinga, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Police Accountability#Criminal Investigations#Coalinga Police#Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy