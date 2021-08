Chelsea travels to north London to take on Arsenal in the first official London derby of the season on Sunday. The contest headlines the Premier League’s second weekend of games as each team looks to best a rival in the second week of the 2021/22 campaign. The Blues got off to a cracking start to the year with a win in the UEFA Super Cup and a trouncing of Crystal Palace last week. On the other hand, it’s been a start to forget for the Gunners as they haven’t won a game since the end of last season. Arsenal either lost or drew all of its preseason games and Mikel Arteta’s men were bested by newly promoted Brentford during the domestic opener.