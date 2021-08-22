All you need to know about new Eagles TE Cary Angeline

The Eagles announced the following roster moves on Sunday:. The Eagles didn't have to travel far to find a new tight end as Cary Angeline is a native of Chester Springs, Pennsylvania and played at Downingtown East High School. The 6-6, 250-pound Angeline started his college career at USC before transferring to North Carolina State, where he finished his Wolfpack career with 61 receptions for 950 yards and 12 touchdowns. In 2020, Angeline tied for fifth nationally among all tight ends with six touchdown receptions to go along with 27 receptions for 529 yards. He was signed by the Arizona Cardinals as a rookie free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft, but waived earlier this month.