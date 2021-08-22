Cancel
All you need to know about new Eagles TE Cary Angeline

By Liam Jenkins
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Eagles have watched their TE depth take some major blows this past week. They waived an injured Caleb Wilson earlier in the week before an injury to surging pass-catcher Tyree Jackson depleted the position further. On Thursday night, Jason Croom picked up a season-ending injury, leaving only three viable names on the roster, and some unproven talent behind. The team added UDFA Cary Angeline today, giving competition to Jack Stoll. Here’s everything you need to know.

NFLUSA Today

Eagles bring free agent TE Cary Angeline in for a visit

With Tyree Jackson dealing with a back fracture and Jason Croom likely to miss the entire season with a knee injury, the Eagles had free-agent tight end, Cary Angeline, in for a visit. An undrafted free agent out of North Carolina State, Angeline offers imposing size, started his career at...
NFLphiladelphiaeagles.com

Eagles sign TE Cary Angeline; place TE Jason Croom on Injured Reserve

The Eagles announced the following roster moves on Sunday:. The Eagles didn't have to travel far to find a new tight end as Cary Angeline is a native of Chester Springs, Pennsylvania and played at Downingtown East High School. The 6-6, 250-pound Angeline started his college career at USC before transferring to North Carolina State, where he finished his Wolfpack career with 61 receptions for 950 yards and 12 touchdowns. In 2020, Angeline tied for fifth nationally among all tight ends with six touchdown receptions to go along with 27 receptions for 529 yards. He was signed by the Arizona Cardinals as a rookie free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft, but waived earlier this month.
