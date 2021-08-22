Cancel
Morgantown, WV

Early Goal Sends WVU to 1-0 Loss

By Kevin Kinder
bluegoldnews.com
 5 days ago

The No.12-ranked West Virginia University women’s soccer team fell to No. 4 Virginia, 1-0, in a hard-fought battle at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown on Sunday. Despite a nearly identical final box score, the Mountaineers (1-1-0, 0-0-0 Big 12) were unable to overcome UVA’s (2-0-0, 0-0-0 ACC) early goal in the seventh minute. Junior goalkeeper Kayza Massey showed off her talent late in the second half to help the WVU defense limit UVA’s opportunities, but West Virginia couldn’t find the equalizer on the offensive side of the pitch.

