Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Boiling Point’ Director on Capturing the ‘Alcoholism, Drug Abuse and Stress’ of High-End Kitchens With His Stephen Graham Film

By Will Thorne
imdb.com
 6 days ago

After some amuse bouche shorts and a pair of features as a starter, Philip Barantini is hungry for the main course. The actor-turned-director spent over two decades in front of the camera (you may recognize him from heavyweight HBO series “Band of Brothers” and “Chernobyl”), but has now developed a serious taste and talent for directing which makes him one of the hottest chefs in a crowded kitchen.

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Graham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Abuse#Stress#Boiling Point#Hbo#Caa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

Vertigo Releasing announces release date for Boiling Point, starring Stephen Graham

Vertigo Releasing have revealed that this November (2021) will see the distinctive one-take movie, Boiling Point, hit cinemas in both Ireland and the UK. Graham, a BAFTA nominee who has starred in films such as The Irishman (2019), Public Enemies (2009), and series such as Boardwalk Empire, will be taking on the lead role in this feature film all about the pressure of both the professional kitchen and his personal life.
TV & VideosRegister Citizen

'Boiling Point' Review: Gordon Ramsay Has Nothing on the Kitchen Nightmares in This Heated One-Shot Drama

There was a time — way before the reality-TV chaos of “Top Chef,” “Hell’s Kitchen” and their ilk, and the ubiquitous trend for open restaurant kitchens — when most of us didn’t think all that much about the labor and drama behind the scenes of eating out. Now, we probably overcook the theater of fine dining in our imaginations: Not every perfectly done steak has been screamed over as part of the seasoning.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Stephen Graham says method acting-induced breakdown led to suicide attempt

Stephen Graham has revealed that “intense” method acting at drama school led him to try and take his own life.The This Is England and Time star, who next appears in the BBC Two limited series The North Water, recalled having a breakdown at the age of 20, in what he dubbed “an induced psychosis”.Graham said that while learning about method acting at drama school, he tapped into emotions that he had never experienced before. Coupled with a series of upheavals in his personal life, he attempted suicide.“[Method acting] is a wonderful practice,” Graham told The Times, “and I threw...
MoviesPopMatters

Director Travis Stevens on Subverting Genre Familiarity with His Vampire Horror Film, Jakob’s Wife

Jakob’s Wife (2021) is the sophomore directorial feature of Travis Stevens, founder and CEO of Snowfort Pictures. The haunted house film, Girl on the Third Floor (2019), marked his transition to the director’s chair after producing a number of genre films that found success on the festival circuit that went on to secure distribution. They include Frank Pavich’s documentary, Jodorowsky’s Dune (2013), Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer’s Starry Eyes (2014), Ted Geoghegan’s We Are Still Here (2015), John Carchietta’s Teenage Cocktail (2016), and Sarah Adina Smith’s Buster Mal’s Heart (2016).
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Warp Films & Anton Partner On Slate Of High-End TV, Feature Films

Sheffield-based production house Warp Films (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie) is partnering with production and financing studio outfit Anton on a slate of high-end television series and feature films. Anton will finance a development fund to identify high-value IP and commission scripts from leading UK and international talent, and will handle sales on the projects. On the initial slate is an English-language TV adaptation of French novel Lost Illusions by Honoré de Balzac. Ruth McCance will write the project as she transitions into a writer-showrunner role following a stint executive producing Warp Films’ melodrama Little Birds. Also in development is Blades in the...
nickiswift.com

This Is What Happened To Jarrod Schulz After Storage Wars

Jarrod Schulz became a fan-favorite on popular A&E series "Storage Wars" when he joined back in 2010 alongside his then-partner Brandi Passante. The two were well-known for their constant bickering and fiery bidding style, but charmed fans nonetheless. According to the Orange County Register, the former couple already dabbled in storage auctions before appearing on "Storage Wars."
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."
Public HealthPosted by
IBTimes

Mama June’s Rumored Boyfriend Jordan McCollum Contracts COVID-19: ‘Everything Tastes Like Cardboard’

Mama June Shannon’s rumored boyfriend Jordan McCollum has tested positive for the coronavirus, and he’s sharing his story with his fans on social media. On Sunday, the 24-year-old influencer, who has amassed over 1.1 million followers and 13.3 million likes on TikTok, shared an update on the video-sharing platform, telling his fans that he’s been diagnosed with COVID-19 recently.
Celebritiesluxurylaunches.com

Her family is worth a staggering $21 billion but she won’t inherit a single dollar – Meet Eve Jobs, the daughter of tech billionaire and Apple CEO Steve Jobs.

Eve, the youngest daughter of late Apple founder Steve Jobs, is coming into her own. On her Instagram account, which boasts a following of 221,000, she documents snippets of her well-lived life: graduating from Stanford with her friends, her equestrian career and her fancy holidays. Born in 1998, Eve has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy