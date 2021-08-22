‘Boiling Point’ Director on Capturing the ‘Alcoholism, Drug Abuse and Stress’ of High-End Kitchens With His Stephen Graham Film

Stephen Graham has revealed that “intense” method acting at drama school led him to try and take his own life.The This Is England and Time star, who next appears in the BBC Two limited series The North Water, recalled having a breakdown at the age of 20, in what he dubbed “an induced psychosis”.Graham said that while learning about method acting at drama school, he tapped into emotions that he had never experienced before. Coupled with a series of upheavals in his personal life, he attempted suicide.“[Method acting] is a wonderful practice,” Graham told The Times, “and I threw...