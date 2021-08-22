CSI Star William Petersen Hospitalized After Feeling Unwell on Set

William Petersen recently received medical care while filming CSI: Vegas. The 68-year-old actor, who is best known for his role as Gil Grissom in the beloved CBS television series, was taken to a Los Angeles hospital on Friday, Aug. 20, his rep confirms to E! News. "Billy wasn't feeling well on Friday," the actor's rep said in a statement on Sunday, Aug. 22. "He is exhausted from long hours on set for the past 12 weeks. He was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure." At this time, the star's rep didn't disclose any additional details about William's health or what issues he experienced that led him to seek medical care. TMZ, who first broke the...