Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

CSI Star William Petersen Hospitalized After Feeling Unwell on Set

imdb.com
 6 days ago

William Petersen recently received medical care while filming CSI: Vegas. The 68-year-old actor, who is best known for his role as Gil Grissom in the beloved CBS television series, was taken to a Los Angeles hospital on Friday, Aug. 20, his rep confirms to E! News. "Billy wasn't feeling well on Friday," the actor's rep said in a statement on Sunday, Aug. 22. "He is exhausted from long hours on set for the past 12 weeks. He was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure." At this time, the star's rep didn't disclose any additional details about William's health or what issues he experienced that led him to seek medical care. TMZ, who first broke the...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Petersen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csi#Unwell#Actor#Csi#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Airwolf star Alex Cord dies at 88

Cord is best known for portraying the eyepatch-wearing Michael Coldsmith Briggs III, better known by the code name Archangel, on the 1980s CBS action drama. Before becoming an actor, Cord overcame his left leg becoming paralyzed after he was stricken at age 12 with polio to become a rodeo rider. He starred opposite Angie Dickinson on the 1983 NBC crime drama Cassie and Co. He also appeared on Naked City, Route 66, Mission: Impossible, Police Story, Fantasy Island, Simon & Simon and Walker, Texas Ranger.
TV SeriesPopculture

'NCIS: Los Angeles' Star Makes Full Return in Season 13 With Plenty of Baggage

Linda Hunt only made a handful of appearances in NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12, but she is expected to get much more screen time in the upcoming Season 13. The Oscar-winner stars as NCIS Supervisory Special Agent Hetty Lange, who oversees operations at the Los Angeles office. In Season 12, Gerald McRaney was seen more often as retired Navy Admiral Hollace Kilbride to pick up the slack. McRaney was promoted to series regular for Season 13, meaning Hetty and Kilbride will be butting heads in person.
Homelesshngn.com

'Grace Under Fire' Star Brett Butler Claims She is Broke, Faces Homelessness Years After Earning $25 Million in Sitcom

Brett Butler, who starred in the 1990s sitcom Grace Under Fire, claimed that she is broke and is maybe on the verge of homelessness. The comedian confesses to losing millions owing to her "profligate" spending and financial negligence after making roughly $250,000 per episode on her ABC show. Brett asked her closest friend, Lon Strickler, to set up a GoFundMe account for her since she might be facing eviction from her Los Angeles residence.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘CSI’: Vegas’ Stars William Peterson & Jorja Fox Reveal How They First Reacted When First Getting Call About Show

CSI: Vegas is in production and ready to premiere this fall. The show features a lot of the same characters from CSI. The iconic show ran from 2000 through 2015 with fifteen action-packed seasons. CSI: Vegas serves as a sequel to the series and picks up where CSI left off. Stars William Peterson and Jorja Fox are both returning to the show. Here’s how they reacted when they first got the call:
CelebritiesGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Markie Post, TV veteran actor of 'Night Court,' dies at 70

NEW YORK — Markie Post, who played the public defender in the 1980s sitcom “Night Court” and was a regular presence on television for four decades, has died. She was 70. Post died Saturday in Los Angeles after a years-long battle with cancer. Post was a longtime television regular who...
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘CSI: Vegas’: William Petersen & Jorja Fox Explain How They ‘Pulled a Jimmy Buffett’ for New Show

In the new series CSI: Vegas, CSI alums William Petersen and Jorja Fox are “wasting away again in Margaritaville.”. The pair are reviving married couple Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle on the new show, who sailed off into the sunset together in the 2015 finale movie Immortality. The characters have been living on a boat ever since; Petersen claims they’ve been “working on saving and studying fish, protecting sharks, down in South America somewhere,” according to TV Insider.
MoviesHello Magazine

Marvel star rushed to hospital after stunt goes wrong on set of Black Panther sequel

Actress Letitia Wright has been treated in hospital following an accident on the set of the upcoming Black Panther sequel. The 27-year-old Guyanese-born British actress, who plays Shuri, Princess of Wakanda in the Marvel franchise, was taken to hospital in Boston with minor injuries after a stunt went wrong on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
CelebritiesNME

US actor Jay Pickett dies on set of western film

Jay Pickett, who is best known for his recurring role on General Hospital, has died on the set of his upcoming film. The 60-year-old actor was filming western Treasure Valley, which he both wrote and starred in, when he died sitting on a horse, according to co-star Jim Heffel. “Jay...
CelebritiesNew York Post

‘Grace Under Fire’ star Brett Butler is broke and ‘ashamed to death’

The struggle is real. “Grace Under Fire” star Brett Butler revealed she’s broke after a GoFundMe was created by a friend to help pay her bills. Butler — who starred on the hit ’90s sitcom and made $250,000 per episode — told the Hollywood Reporter she was six months behind on her rent. The 63-year-old explained she may have waited too long to let her friend launch the GoFundMe.
TV & VideosPosted by
TVLine

Jaime Pressly Comedy The Porch, From Mom Co-EP, in Development at CBS

Jaime Pressly is hoping to make the leap from one CBS comedy to another. Fresh off her seven-year stint on Mom, the Emmy-winning actress is set to star in The Porch, a new sitcom in development at the Eye network that reunites her with Mom co-executive producer Susan McMartin, Deadline reports. Based on an original idea by Pressly, the prospective multi-cam centers on LJ, a recently divorced woman “who returns home to the small North Carolina island she couldn’t wait to leave to bury a mom she couldn’t stand,” according to the official logline. “She finds herself staying far longer than she ever...
CelebritiesInside the Magic

Marvel Star Hospitalized After Serious Facial Assault

Actor Barry Keoghan, soon to star in Chloé Zhao’s Eternals (2021) was hospitalized last week after suffering “serious” injuries, a new report claims. The Independent broke the news of the assault on 22 August:. Hollywood star Barry Keoghan required hospital treatment after he was the victim of an assault in...
TV Showsnewscentermaine.com

Reports: Markie Post, star of 'Night Court' and 'The Fall Guy,' dead at 70

Markie Post, who had starring roles as a public defender on the 1980's sitcom "Night Court" and the crime drama "The Fall Guy," has died, according to multiple industry publications. She was 70. Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter both said they confirmed Post's passing with her manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky.

Comments / 0

Community Policy