New York City, NY

Watch the Moment Barry Manilow Was Cut Off Mid-Song When NYC Concert Was Evacuated

By Ryan Lattanzio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Yorkers were met with disappointment on Saturday night when, amid the ongoing Hurricane Henri in the northeast, the city’s We Love NYC homecoming concert at Central Park was canceled. It was unfortunately canceled smack dab during the live stage performance from Barry Manilow. Right as he was singing the 1978 hit “Can’t Smile Without You,” concertgoers were told over the loudspeakers to “proceed to your vehicles and protected areas outside of the event center.” Watch the moment below.

