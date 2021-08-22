‘The Lost Leonardo’: A Compelling Art World Whodunnit [Review]
“Salvator Mundi” is an enigma. It’s a painting by Leonardo Da Vinci that may or may not be painted by Leonardo Da Vinci, sold for record amounts of money. “The Lost Leonardo” is the latest documentary about the painting, and it might as well be a “whodunnit?.” To inject some suspense into this tale, director Andreas Koefoed has taken the story and wrapped it in a mysterious investigation that morphs into a marvelous revelation.www.imdb.com
