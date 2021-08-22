Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

‘The Lost Leonardo’: A Compelling Art World Whodunnit [Review]

By Asher Luberto
imdb.com
 6 days ago

“Salvator Mundi” is an enigma. It’s a painting by Leonardo Da Vinci that may or may not be painted by Leonardo Da Vinci, sold for record amounts of money. “The Lost Leonardo” is the latest documentary about the painting, and it might as well be a “whodunnit?.” To inject some suspense into this tale, director Andreas Koefoed has taken the story and wrapped it in a mysterious investigation that morphs into a marvelous revelation.

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leonardo Da Vinci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art World#Whodunnit#Documentary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Documentaries
Related
Visual ArtPosted by
Variety

‘The Lost Leonardo’ Review: An Enthralling Art-World Mystery That Only Starts By Asking: Is It or Isn’t It?

Early in “The Lost Leonardo,” there is one of those whoa! moments that can make you think that no movie is more gripping than a great documentary mystery about the art world. In 2005, two dealers stumble onto an obscure painting of Jesus Christ, his hand raised in a sacramental gesture, that’s being offered at auction in New Orleans. They think the painting has…something. So they team up to purchase it for $1,175. Much of the canvas has been painted over, and after they bring it to the noted art restorer Dianne Modestini, she goes to work on it, removing...
Visual Artfilmmakermagazine.com

“The Truth is Lost As Well”: Andreas Koefoed on his Art Documentary The Lost Leonardo

When I saw The Lost Leonardo at the Tribeca Film Festival, I expected a documentary about art history, restoration techniques and how paintings are authenticated. I was vaguely aware of the film’s subject—the painting “Salvator Mundi,” a portrait of Jesus discovered in a New Orleans estate sale in April 2005 and later deemed a lost work by Leonardo da Vinci. What I was unaware of was the controversy over the painting’s authorship, its journey through the world of high finance and unfettered capitalism and how this made it an object of desire, a status symbol, for political actors like Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. In a film about Leonardo, I hardly expected insights about Jamal Khashoggi’s assassination.
Visual ArtPosted by
Art in America

After the Plague: The State of Renaissance Art History

When the executive director of the ACLU, Anthony D. Romero, delivered a cautionary TED Talk titled “This Is What Democracy Looks Like” in early 2017, his presentation was, in essence, an art history lecture on Ambrogio Lorenzetti’s frescoes known as the Allegories and Effects of Good and Bad Government, painted between 1337 and 1339 for the town hall in the Republic of Siena. Projected on the screen behind Romero was an image of the effects of Bad Government, where we see a devastated landscape haunted by spectral armies. A cityscape is marred by empty shops and crumbling infrastructure. Men and...
Visual ArtKCET

'The Lost Leonardo' Is a Priceless Piece of Art History at the Virtual KCET Cinema Series on August 10th

Q&A immediately following with director/co-writer Andreas Koefoed and art restorer of the Salvator Mundi, Dianne Modestin. A fascinating and provocative documentary about the Salvator Mundi, a painting attributed to Leonardo Da Vinci and recently restored. Although there is no evidence from his lifetime that the artist painted it himself, it is the most expensive painting ever sold — for $450.3 million to an undisclosed buyer at Christie’s in New York in 2017. The strange story of this mysterious and controversial painting unfolds as a real-life thriller involving prominent and shady figures from the worlds of art, finance and politics.
Visual Artartvoice.com

Most Well-Known Painter Artists In The World

There is no doubt, art plays a major role in the history of many countries – France, Spain, Germany, and the United States. Since Neanderthal artists began creating cave drawings, painting styles have been developed. Some of the most popular painting styles include expressionism, abstract, impressionism, modernism, surrealism, and Cubism. Each painting style has unique textures and brushstrokes. Enthusiasts and investors find themselves caught up in the techniques and practices that are combined to create some of the world’s most famous pieces of art. And this is not to mention the people who have tried their hand at painting. Unfortunately, only a few of these individuals will go on to become famous artists.
MoviesKRDO

‘Lost Leonardo’ unpeels the mysteries of the Salvator Mundi

NEW YORK (AP) — Salvator Mundi, a painting of Jesus Christ attributed to Leonardo da Vinci, has been enveloped in mystery and intrigue ever since it was first acquired, restored and celebrated as a lost original of the Renaissance master. “The Lost Leonardo,” which Sony Pictures Classics releases in theaters Friday, engrossingly frames the entire, unlikely saga like an international thriller as opaque as any John Le Carré novel. To its director, the Danish filmmaker Andreas Koefoed, it’s also a kind of dark fairy tale, complete with a prince and a lost treasure. Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is believed to be behind its record-setting 2017 purchase of $450 million.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Audience Finds ‘The Lost Leonardo’ – Specialty Box Office

Sony Pictures Classics’ The Lost Leonardo had a notable debut on three screens on a quiet weekend for specialty openings. The film about da Vinci’s Salvator Mundi painting opened to $13,209 with a per screen average of $4,403 ahead of a national release. The distributor has been a steadying presence a tough arthouse climate. Its Nine Days ranked 17 in North America for week 3 on 391 screens, and 12 Mighty Orphans was 23 in week 10 on 30 screens. Directed by Andreas Koefoed (At Home in the World, Ballroom Dancer), the film is the inside story behind the most expensive painting...
Visual Artarchitecturaldigest.com

If You Followed the Saga of the Salvator Mundi,The Lost Leonardo Is a Must-Watch

If you’re casually plugged in to the art world, you probably remember drips and drabs of news about the Salvator Mundi starting back in 2017. In October of that year, AD reported that the auction house Christie’s unveiled the painting to the press in New York City, touting it as a rare, recently unearthed masterpiece by Leonardo da Vinci. (You know, the guy who painted the Mona Lisa.)
Visual ArtBoston Herald

‘Lost Leonardo’ doc chronicles a masterpiece’s rags to riches tale

How does a damaged Old Masters painting purchased for $1,100 end up being declared “The Lost Leonardo,” a painting of Christ by Italy’s Renaissance master Leonardo da Vinci, and sell for $450 million?. The answer, as Danish documentarian Andreas Koefoed makes mesmerizingly clear in “The Lost Leonardo,” involves an intriguing...
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

The Gallery of Miracles and Madness by Charlie English review – the fate of Hitler’s ‘degenerate’ artists

In 1922 Hans Prinzhorn, a Heidelberg psychiatrist, published a book that set the art world on fire. At first glance Artistry of the Mentally Ill didn’t sound as if it was breaking new ground. Ever since the 19th century, medical men working in asylums – “mad doctors” by another name – had pored over the drawings, paintings and sculptures of their more nimble-fingered patients to see if they could discern some sign or signature of madness. Was it possible to spot schizophrenia just by looking at the way someone drew a horse or coloured in the sky? Could you discern neurosis simply because an artist had failed to give her figures two eyes and a mouth?
Visual ArtObserver

The Restored Version of this Famous Vermeer Painting Is Hugely Different

On Tuesday, the Gemäldegalerie Alte Meister in Dresden, Germany revealed a completely restored iteration of Johannes Vermeer’s masterful painting Girl Reading a Letter at an Open Window, which previously appeared to the public with a backdrop of an unadorned wall framing the painting’s subject, a young woman. The new version, according to reports, reveals that a version of the painting made hundreds of years ago included a spectacular paiting-within-a-painting of cupid on the back wall. The restoration also revealed that Girl Reading a Letter had been painted over in the 19th century.
Visual Arthypebeast.com

David Hockney’s iPad Paintings Are on Display at the Royal Academy of Arts

116 paintings all made during March, 2020. David Hockney is and has always been an artist of the people. As Britain’s most celebrated living artist, he has never been one to scoff at the advent of new mediums but rather embraces them in his quest to transcribe his passion for seeing and sharing images. Hockney famously first started making artwork on his iPhone in 2007 and then on the iPad in 2010 — a medium he curiously explores today.
Visual Artmymodernmet.com

Uncover the History Behind Rembrandt’s Masterpiece Painting ‘The Night Watch’

Rembrandt van Rijn was one of the most prolific artists of the Dutch Golden Age. As a master of three types of media, he produced numerous sketches, prints, and paintings that continue to be admired today. However, among his impressive oeuvre, there is one piece that stands out from the rest: a fascinating group portrait painting called The Night Watch.
Visual Arthypebeast.com

Daimler Contemporary Pays Homage to Marcel Duchamp and Peggy Guggenheim in New All-Female Exhibition

In 1943 and 1945, Peggy Guggenheim held two groundbreaking exhibitions at her Art of This Century gallery in New york. “Exhibition by 31 Women” and “The Women” were the first two shows in the United States featuring exclusively female artists — and both were co-curated by the legendary Marcel Duchamp. The show featured an array of aesthetic styles from Surrealism, to abstract painters to Dada influences.
Visual ArtPosted by
Robb Report

Artist Tacita Dean on Her ‘Exhibition in a Box’ and Why Cinema Must Be Saved

Hunkered down in her new Berlin studio during the pandemic, Tacita Dean completed two films, designed ballet sets and costumes, scrapped her initial plans for a museum commission (which Covid restrictions rendered undoable) and instead made 130 photographs of her postcard collection for it and, with a little help from a collaborator, created 100 largely handmade editions, each with 50 different objects—a total of 5,000 items—for a project titled Monet Hates Me. And the rest of us patted ourselves on the back for cleaning out a closet or two. But Dean, who came to the forefront in the ’90s as...
MuseumsInverse

Look: Modern technology reveals art was central to Neanderthal life

The eye-popping portraits of Kehinde Wiley, Marcel Duchamp’s medium-defying sculpture, the heady drip paintings of Jackson Pollock — these are all defining pieces of modern art, masterpieces of our species. But we are not the only hominin to create art on this scale, or of this imaginative and creative quality. Neanderthals, not Homo sapiens, may be called the true Old Masters of expressionist art.
Visual ArtPosted by
The Independent

Crafting the next chapter in AlUla’s art history

The studio of Helen Pashgian lies behind an old blue door in an alley in Los Angeles. The exterior is modest, yet inside are wonders that symbolise the power of the arts for AlUla, the natural and cultural heritage destination now taking shape in north-west Saudi Arabia. On a recent...
Visual Artbleedingcool.com

Painter Demar Douglas Waves A False Flag [With Exclusive Art]

What happens when you intellectually mash up the endless conflicts of little army men with the theatrics of professional wrestling, all with the intellectual conceits of Wag The Dog, all set in a world of superheroes and costumed villains? A new take on paramilitary storytelling, enmeshed in the politics and themes of the day called False Flag, seeks to answer this question, featuring the painted illustrations of largely self-taught painter and artist Demar Douglas. Bleeding Cool sat down with Douglas to ask him about his work, his take on these stories, and what's coming up.

Comments / 0

Community Policy