‘Free Guy’ Holds Top Spot With $18.8 Million In Sophomore Weekend, ‘Paw Patrol’ Nips At Its Heels In Second Place

Free Guy is tracking for a big weekend at the box office with projections currently hovering around $26 million. Deadline reports that Disney’s latest release stands a good chance of beating the modest targets for the Fox film. In the realm of being a new property, this has to be seen as a massive win for the Ryan Reynolds film. This isn’t The Avengers or a remake of a beloved 90s animation movie. Director Shawn Levy has been vocally boosting the project and all of that chatter seems to have paid off. Also of note might be the social media presence the film has. (A lot of people rolled their eyes at word that influencers and streamers would be in Free Guy, but it appears that might have been a smart decision.)