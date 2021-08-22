Cancel
Movies

'Free Guy' Holds Top Spot With $18.8 Million In Sophomore Weekend, 'Paw Patrol' Nips At Its Heels In Second Place

By Chris Nashawaty
imdb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite a handful of splashy, star-studded new releases, Ryan Reynolds’ two-week-old action comedy, Free Guy, held the top spot over the weekend. The irreverent crowd-pleaser from 20th Century Studios and Disney pulled in $18.8 million in its sophomore frame, making it one of the summer’s most encouraging sleeper hits. Nipping at the heels of Reynolds & Co. with a $13 million second-place opening was Paramount’s Paw Patrol: The Movie —an adaptation of Nickelodeon’s kid-friendly animated TV show about a group of rescue pups whose bark at the box office turned out to be just as mighty as its bite. The rest of the frame’s newcomers, however, wound up arriving D.O.A.

