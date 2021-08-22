Cancel
Movies

Box Office: ‘Paw Patrol’ Crushes Hugh Jackman’s ‘Reminiscence’ as ‘Free Guy’ Remains No. 1

By Rebecca Rubin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeed proof that moviegoing is far from returning to normal? Look no further than this weekend’s domestic box office charts. Case in point: “Paw Patrol,” an animated movie based on the popular kids TV show, left Hugh Jackman’s sci-fi romance drama “Reminiscence” in the dust in North America, with the heroic pups of Adventure City collecting six times more in its debut than a film toplined by one of the most charismatic actors in Hollywood. That’s the unpredictable reality of the movie theater business as the delta variant continues to depress ticket sales across the globe. Hurricane Henri, which is currently battering parts of the Northeast, is also keeping people at home.

Hugh Jackman
Ryan Reynolds
#Free Guy#Paw Patrol#Reminiscence#Movie Theater#Box Office#Paw Patrol
