Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Free Guy’ Is the Rare Movie This Summer That Gets to Be an Only-in-Theaters Hit. Do You Think Other Movies Are Jealous? (Column)

By Owen Gleiberman
imdb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Free Guy,” starring Ryan Reynolds as a minor character in a video game who breaks out of his drone existence, is one of the fizziest movies you’ll ever see that has a bona fide brain. At first, it may remind you of a lot of other films — it’s like “The Truman Show” crossed with “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” sprinkled with “The Lego Movie” and “Groundhog Day.” But it turns into a rollicking, candified head trip. It’s like a Christopher Nolan film that actually wants to do nothing but entertain you.

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Nolan
Person
Ryan Reynolds
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Guy#Jealous#Theaters#The Lego Movie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Moviespurewow.com

This Intense Sandra Bullock Thriller Just Hit Netflix’s Top 10 List & It’s Totally Worth the Watch

This must-watch Sandra Bullock flick, The Net, is suddenly back on our radar, and you won’t hear us complaining. The film has been around for quite some time, as it originally hit theaters in 1995. Well, it was recently added to Netflix, and it’s already claimed a spot on the streaming service’s list of top-rated movies behind Vivo, Aftermath, The Vault, The Losers, Major Payne and The Swarm.
MoviesPosted by
Best Life

9 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

It's a new month, and with the turn of the calendar page comes a slew of new Netflix arrivals. The service has landed dozens of existing favorites, and a few new originals have also recently premiered. Our picks for this week include a trippy Christopher Nolan thriller, a new animated musical from a Broadway icon, and a beachy rom-com that's as fun as it is formulaic. So read on for the best Netflix movies that are new or just newly available to stream.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

One Of Bruce Willis’ Best Movies Is Now Streaming On Netflix

The decline of Bruce Willis has been rapid, with the former A-list star now showing up for a handful of scenes in as many VOD thrillers as possible, and he’s barely even pretending to be interested anymore. Netflix boasted half a dozen entries from his back catalogue, none of which come highly recommended from either critics or audiences, but one of his best and most underrated efforts is now available to stream on the platform.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Tom Hanks Classic Just Hit Netflix

Now, you may be thinking “Hey, wasn’t Catch Me If You Can only added to Netflix a few months ago?”, and you’d be right in that assumption. However, for whatever reason the streaming service tends to cycle out a number of movies on a regular basis, snatching them away from subscribers and re-adding them to the library shortly afterwards.
Moviesepicstream.com

Ryan Reynolds Reveals His Only Request to Disney Ahead of Deadpool 3

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. The landscape of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is ever-evolving and it's quite evident that Phase Four marks the beginning of "changes" in the franchise. Speaking of change, our favorite Merc with a Mouth Deadpool is one of the characters that will soon be entering the MCU,...
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Best Val Kilmer Movies: 10 Films You Can Binge Right Now

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Val Kilmer’s heartfelt new documentary “Val” premiered on Amazon Prime on Friday, and apart from tugging at your heartstrings, the film will stir up nostalgic memories of the 61-year-old actor’s filmography. To help with your next movie marathon, we comprised a list of 10 of Kilmer’s best films along with links to where you can stream them. For more perspective on Kilmer’s life story, you...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Marvelous Adult Animated Movies by Ralph Bakshi

Marvelous Videos presents Ralph Bakshi’s animated classics…. When it comes to adult animation, most western audiences are familiar with a comedy of some sort. It seems that this is the only method by which an R-rated product can be approved by studios, meaning we are forced to endure terrible jokes at the expense of a potentially good story.
MoviesPosted by
Mental_Floss

The 20 Greatest Movies Hollywood Never Made

Nurturing a Hollywood movie from concept to final cut is a delicate process. Numerous factors—from creative differences to bad timing—can kill an otherwise promising idea. Even big name actors, directors, and studios weren’t enough to save these aborted movie projects. 1. E.T. II: Nocturnal Fears. E.T.: Extra Terrestrial (1982) is...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

What’s Happening With Dwayne Johnson’s Big Trouble In Little China Movie? Here’s The Latest

There’s no question that Dwayne Johnson is a man who knows how to keep busy. After starring in three 2019 movies, The Rock recently returned to the big screen with Jungle Cruise, and he’ll next star alongside Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in Netflix’s Red Notice. Johnson also has Black Adam and DC League of Super-Pets lined up for next year, not to mention a number of other cinematic projects in development. Among the latter group is the new Big Trouble in Little China movie, and we finally have an update on how it’s coming along.
MoviesThrillist

Amazon's Documentary 'Val' Wants to Change the Way You Think About Val Kilmer

The 'Top Gun' and 'Heat' actor turns the camera on himself in this intimate portrait of his thwarted ambitions. Like many celebrities, Val Kilmer wants to set the record straight. Last year, he published I'm Your Huckleberry, a memoir that chronicles his life as a young actor at Juilliard and his experience filming cinematic touchstones like Real Genius, Top Gun, Willow, The Doors, Batman Forever, and Heat. As part of the promotional rollout for the book, he was interviewed for revealing, widely-shared profiles in The New York Times Magazine and Men's Health, which chronicled his battle with throat cancer and detailed his recent creative pursuits. Now, Amazon has released Val, an A24-produced documentary that toggles between behind-the-scenes footage Kilmer captured as a rambunctious young star and scenes of him moving through the world as a much older man who now speaks through a voice-box that only functions if he holds a finger over a tube on his throat.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

John Carpenter Interview: "I’m not the biggest fan of talking about my films – but let’s do it"

Our John Carpenter interview first appeared in Total Film magazine – subscribe to the magazine here for more exclusive news, reviews, and features. Hang out on Film Twitter long enough and you’ll eventually stumble across someone posing this chin-scratcher: ‘Which director is responsible for the longest, unbroken run of classic movies?’ There are cases to be made for plenty of filmmakers: Coppola, Kurosawa, Nolan, Villeneuve; but few hold a pumpkin-encased candle to John Carpenter. Between 1976’s Assault On Precinct 13 and 1988’s They Live, Carpenter made 12 films, most of which are considered all-timers today, even if they were rarely recognised as such by contemporary audiences and critics.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Tom Hanks' New Sci-Fi Movie Finally Has A Release Date And A First Look

The release of some movies have been more impacted by the on-going pandemic than others, and Miguel Sapochnik's Finch is an excellent example. Originally titled BIOS, the sci-fi film starring Tom Hanks initially went into production all the way back in February 2019, and in the time since then it has repeatedly bounced from release date to release date – going from October 2, 2020 to April 16, 2021, to August 13, 2021, and to August 20, 2021 before being taken off the schedule completely. The feature some big news in the spring when it was announced that Universal Pictures had sold the film to AppleTV+, and while the release date was still left up in the air at the time, we now know when it is coming out, and have gotten our first look.
TV & VideosComicBook

A Heist Thriller Featuring The Good Doctor Star Is Blowing Up on Netflix

A new movie has taken Netflix by storm, but surprisingly, it isn't one of the streamer's original projects. The Vault, a heist thriller from Spain that was released earlier this year, was recently added to Netflix's lineup. On Wednesday, just a few days after its streaming debut, The Vault became the number one movie on the entire service.
MovieWeb

Robert Pattinson's The Batman Paycheck Revealed in Report

A new report has suggested that Robert Pattinson has walked away with a $3 million pay check for taking on the role of the Caped Crusader in The Batman. Information on the subject comes from a report in Variety about the changing movie industry, where the sudden rise of streaming services has seen some of cinema's biggest stars appearing more on the small screen than the big screen. The report says, "Robert Pattinson picked up $3 million for his turn in The Batman, a grittier take on the comic book icon." It is an interesting statement for a few reasons.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Dwayne Johnson And Emily Blunt’s Jungle Cruise Is Coming Home To Those Without Disney+ Soon

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Having once been scheduled to come out in fall 2019, Jungle Cruise, Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt’s first movie together, was finally released to the public at the end of July. Along with still playing in theaters, the Disney flick is also on Disney+’s Premier Access tier for $29.99, but for those of you who either aren’t subscribed to the Mouse House’s streaming service or don’t want to shell out that kind of money, you’re in luck! You’ll soon have other options for watching Jungle Cruise from the comfort of your own home.
MoviesVariety

Battered but Not Broken: Movie Theaters Anxiously Hold Out Hope For Late Box Office Rebound

When the Broad Theater, an independently owned cinema in New Orleans, reopened in April after being shuttered for 13 months, business came back with a bang. Moviegoers, desperate to see a film that wasn’t preceded by hours of scrolling on Netflix in search of something to watch, filled the art house for screenings of Emily Blunt and John Krasinski’s suspenseful sequel “A Quiet Place Part II” and A24’s awards darling “Minari.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy