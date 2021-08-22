Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Brooke Shields Tears Up After She Drops Daughter Rowan Off at College

imdb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooke Shields' household just got smaller. Over the weekend, the legendary supermodel took to Instagram to share that she helped her 18-year-old daughter, Rowan Francis, get settled into her new college room ahead of starting her freshman year. "My unique and extraordinary baby girl spreading her wings," Brooke began her message on Saturday, Aug. 21. "I love you so. We are so proud of you." The 56-year-old star shared behind-the-scenes photos of her family's trip to the campus. One image showed Brooke, her screenwriter husband, Chris Henchy, 57, and their 15-year-old daughter Grier Hammond posing with Rowan in her fabulously decorated dorm room. Another...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Henchy
Person
Brooke Shields
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supermodel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Meet Tom Selleck's Grown-up Daughter Who Inherited All Her Beauty from Her Parents

Hannah Selleck, who bears a striking resemblance to her famous father Tom Selleck, has grown up to be a successful athlete and businesswoman. Hannah Selleck might not have followed in her father's footsteps in the entertainment industry, but she is carving her own path as an equestrian and businesswoman. While she did some modeling over the years, she ditched Hollywood offers to focus on her passion.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Catherine Zeta-Jones in tears as her daughter Carys packs for college

Catherine Zeta-Jones took a trip down memory lane on Wednesday, and judging by her latest Instagram post, the day ended in tears. Posting to her 3.8 million followers, the Hollywood actress revealed that her youngest daughter Carys was "packing her bags" to head to college and the big milestone had prompted her to go over old family videos.
Celebritieskisswtlz.com

Vanessa Bryant gets emotional over dropping her oldest daughter at College

Vanessa Bryant dropped her oldest daughter off to College at the University of Southern California. She shared that moment via Instagram with the caption, “Today was rough. This was before the tears came down. Missing [two-fingers emoji] forever. I love you @nataliabryant BE EPIC and. FIGHT ON.”. Natalie responded to...
Cancergoodhousekeeping.com

Brooke Shields, 56, Shares Her Go-To Sunscreen Brand After a Skin Cancer Scare

Brooke Shields recently shared why EltaMD is her favorite sunscreen brand. The brand is loved by other celebrities and dermatologists alike. The actress urges the importance of sunscreen after being diagnosed with actinic keratosis, a precancerous growth caused by sun exposure. Shortly after learning about Brooke Shields’ favorite face oil,...
Family RelationshipsHuffingtonPost

A Letter To My Daughters As They Head Off To College: I Fear I've Failed You

I fear I have failed you. It is the nut of fear I have carried with me since that first ultrasound. Twins. Two daughters. Girls. How the hell was I going to raise girls?. My fear then was that you would be ashamed of me. Because I wasn’t girly enough, wasn’t like the other moms of the friends you were bound to have because I knew ― knew in my soul as you were growing inside me ― that you would be girly and feminine.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
E! News

See Charlize Theron Make a Splash in Rare Video With Her Daughters

Watch: Charlize Theron Makes a Splash in Rare Video With 2 Daughters. Charlize Theron pulled back the curtain on life with her two daughters, Jackson and August, on Tuesday, August 3 when she posted a clip of the trio on Instagram. But the Oscar winner and her kids weren't just hanging out at home. Instead, the action star and her youngsters leapt hand-in-hand from the side of a boat into the ocean. While it's a mystery where they were vacationing, it's crystal clear that they were having a blast.

Comments / 0

Community Policy