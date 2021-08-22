Brooke Shields Tears Up After She Drops Daughter Rowan Off at College

I fear I have failed you. It is the nut of fear I have carried with me since that first ultrasound. Twins. Two daughters. Girls. How the hell was I going to raise girls?. My fear then was that you would be ashamed of me. Because I wasn’t girly enough, wasn’t like the other moms of the friends you were bound to have because I knew ― knew in my soul as you were growing inside me ― that you would be girly and feminine.