Marvel's Wandavision Collector's Special is a new publication from Titan Books out on the 21st of September that includes exclusive interviews with the cast and crew of the first Marvel Studios Disney+ series, which focuses on Wanda Maximoff and Vision's adventures in the town of Westview, where nothing is as it seems. The deluxe collector's volume goes behind the scenes of the TV series with stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany and explores the story with photography and concept art. And Bleeding Cool has an exclusive extract talking to Kathryn Hahn, who plays Agnes and Agatha Harkness, titled, suitably for Bleeding Cool, "Gossip With The Nosy Neighbor!"