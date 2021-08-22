Titans' Damaris Lewis Talks Blackfire's Return and Kory's Immediate Regrets: 'This Is Where the Fun Begins....'

After a three-episode return last week that firmly established Jason Todd aka Red Hood (Curran Walters) as a major badass in HBO Max's Titans universe, the spotlight shifts to the other storyline we've been waiting for. That's right, we're talking the "family reunion" that's about to kick off in a very dangerous way when Anna Diop's Starfire and Damaris Lewis' Blackfire reunited- and for one of them, it's not going to feel good at all (with much love and respect to Peaches & Herb for that joke). And just in case you thought this reunion was going to be all "hugs-n-kisses", we have the streamer to thank for a preview that gets to what people have been waiting for.