Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Titans' Damaris Lewis Talks Blackfire's Return and Kory's Immediate Regrets: 'This Is Where the Fun Begins....'

By Matt Webb Mitovich
imdb.com
 6 days ago

The following contains spoilers from the Aug. 19 episode of HBO Max’s Titans. Blackfire aka Komand’r of Tamaran has resurfaced on Titans, though perhaps not in the way anyone expected. How will she rebound from her time spent in captivity at the hands of the U.S government — and how will she react to her unlikeliest of saviors, in little sister Kory aka Starfire (played by Anna Diop)?

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damaris Lewis
Person
Anna Diop
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Little Sister#Tvlinefboy Island#Zaria Join
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesTVLine

Virgin River: 8 Questions We Need Answered in Potential Season 4

Netflix hasn’t officially renewed Virgin River for a fourth season, but that isn’t stopping us from thinking about it — and we have a lot to discuss. The romantic drama’s third season finale ended with a series of jaw-dropping cliffhangers, from Wes’ long-dreaded return to the reveal that Mel is pregnant… but doesn’t know if the baby is Jack’s or Mark’s.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Titans Review: Blackfire (Season 3 Episode 4)

Titans Season 3 Episode 4, “Blackfire,” is the first episode after the show’s jumbo-sized premiere, and the episode calms to explore Kory and her sister’s relationship. Meanwhile, Dick seizes an opportunity to get closer to Red Hood, using Scarecrow as bait. The episode begins an arc for Kory. However, “Blackfire”...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Titans Season 3 E04 Promo: Starfire & Blackfire Not So Family-Friendly

After a three-episode return last week that firmly established Jason Todd aka Red Hood (Curran Walters) as a major badass in HBO Max's Titans universe, the spotlight shifts to the other storyline we've been waiting for. That's right, we're talking the "family reunion" that's about to kick off in a very dangerous way when Anna Diop's Starfire and Damaris Lewis' Blackfire reunited- and for one of them, it's not going to feel good at all (with much love and respect to Peaches & Herb for that joke). And just in case you thought this reunion was going to be all "hugs-n-kisses", we have the streamer to thank for a preview that gets to what people have been waiting for.
TV SeriesAndroid Authority

When is Doom Patrol Season 3 dropping on HBO Max, and what's it all about?

It’s a show that is arguably one of the best superhero series on television right now, but so far, only a few devoted fans even know it exists. Doom Patrol flew under the radar for its first two seasons. However, Doom Patrol season 3 is getting close to dropping on the HBO Max streaming service, so now is the perfect time to learn more about the series.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Superman and Lois Episode 15 RELEASE DATE and TIME, Countdown, Where to Watch, Teasers, Previews, News and Everything You Need to Know for the FINALE

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. The finale has finally arrived and the penultimate run of Superman & Lois just laid the groundwork perfectly for the show in the Arrowverse with the Man of Steel struggling to juggle his life as a hero and as a father. Episode 15 is about to arrive, so, be ready with everything you need to know from where to watch the series, to teasers, to previews, and have the release date and time set on your countdown.
Video Gamesgoodmenproject.com

Kory’s Visions are Getting Worse on ‘Blackfire’

Kory’s visions are getting worse on ‘Blackfire’. Last time on Titans, the team had was scrambling to save a friend from a bad situation. Dick and the rest of the team were working on a solution, while Dawn chose to go a more drastic route. Things were not looking good for this friend and this caused Dove to meet up with a dangerous foe. Dick showed up to try and stop her from making a terrible mistake. Yet as this episode came to a close something awful ended up happening. Now it appears Kory’s visions are getting more vivid on ‘Blackfire’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.
TV Seriesimdb.com

Good Doctor: Watch Antonia Thomas' Tearful Goodbye Ahead of Season 5

Antonia Thomas could barely hold it together as she bid adieu to her Good Doctor family — and TVLine has exclusive video of her emotional farewell. After four seasons as surgical resident Claire Browne, Thomas announced that she would depart the ABC medical drama. And in the June 7 finale, Dr. Browne accepted a position at the rural hospital in Guatemala where the St. Bonaventure team had just completed a life-changing mission. After she exchanged goodbyes with Shaun et al., Claire scrubbed in for her first procedure as lead surgeon (read post mortem).
TV Seriesimdb.com

Marvel's What If...? Episode Endings Could Lead To Sequel Stories For Variant Characters

The Watcher asks one simple question: "What if..." Sometimes that means what if T'Challa was picked up by the Ravengers instead of Peter Quill, or what if Peggy Carter took the super-soldier serum. But the biggest question has gone unanswered ... until now. What if these episodes of Disney+'s "What If...?" weren't just one-shots? Well, we might have a little info to consider in the form of a quote from the show's head writer, A.C. Bradley.
TV Seriesimdb.com

TVLine Items: Stargirl Promotes Two, Doogie Kamealoha Trailer and More

Two of Stargirl‘s enemies will be sticking around: The CW drama has promoted Neil Hopkins and Joy Osmanski to series regulars for Season 3, our sister site Deadline reports. Hopkins plays Lawrence “Crusher” Crock, aka Sportsmaster, who sees his criminal pursuits as a game to win — and his competitors as targets to kill. Osmanski, meanwhile, portrays Paula Brooks/Tigress, who hunts the world’s most dangerous game: humans.
TV Seriesimdb.com

Netflix Picks Up ‘Manifest’ for Fourth and Final Season

Netflix has picked up “Manifest” for a fourth and final season 10 weeks after NBC canceled the drama. The streamer has also announced that this upcoming new season will consist of 20 episodes, which is more than any one season received on NBC. Whether all 20 are released at once or in multiple parts was not announced.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Lucifer' Season 6 Adds 'Walking Dead' Actor

Lucifer Season 6 is set to be the show's farewell, but that doesn't mean they're not adding any new actors into the mix. In Season 6, Episode 1, actor Chris Coy will appear. Coy is best known for playing Martin on four episodes of The Walking Dead and bellboy Barry Horowitz in five True Blood episodes. He also played Calvin Bunker on Banshee and L.P. Everett on Treme. In Lucifer Season 6, he'll play a character with very bad intentions.
TV SeriesDecider

‘DC’s Stargirl’ Star Teases What’s Next When Green Lantern’s Daughter Returns

On tonight’s episode of DC’s Stargirl, viewers finally spent time with Jenny (Ysa Penarejo), a.k.a. Green Lantern Alan Scott’s daughter, after a brief appearance and fight scene in the previous episode. Only by the end of “Summer School: Chapter Two,” and spoilers past this point, Jenny has already left Blue Valley after an explosive team up with the Justice Society of America.
TV SeriesDecider

‘Supergirl’s Jason Behr Reveals How Zor-El Bonds With Lena Luthor: “Game Respects Game”

After multiple episodes stuck inside the Phantom Zone, Zor-El (Jason Behr) is coming to Earth for the first time in this week’s episode of Supergirl, “Welcome Back, Kara.” Although we got to see the father-daughter duo rescued by the rest of the cast way back in the first half of the season, the midseason premiere finds Zor-El not only meeting, but working with pretty much every other member of the Superfriends.
TV Seriesfilm-book.com

LEGENDS OF TOMORROW: Season 6, Episode 14: There Will Be Brood TV Show Trailer [The CW]

The CW‘s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 6, Episode 14: There Will Be Brood TV show trailer has been released. Legends of Tomorrow stars Brandon Routh, Caity Lotz, Victor Garber, Dominic Purcell, Matt Ryan, Tala Ashe, Lisa Marie DiGiacinto, Veronika London, Jes Macallan, Amy Louise Pemberton, Mathias Retamal, Shayan Sobhian, Adam Tsekhman, Jasmine Vega, and Arthur Darvill.

Comments / 0

Community Policy