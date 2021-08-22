SEE IT: Naval Academy class of 2023 takes part in traditional Herndon Monument Climb
HERNDON, Md. (7News) — The U.S. Naval Academy's class of 2023 participated in the traditional Herndon Monument Climb Sunday afternoon. Due to COVID-19, the class of 2023 had to postpone the climb which takes place during Commissioning Week in May of their plebe year. According to the Naval Academy, the climb was rescheduled to happen at the beginning of the midshipmen's second class (junior) year.foxbaltimore.com
