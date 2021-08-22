SEE IT: Naval Academy class of 2023 takes part in traditional Herndon Monument Climb

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — For six weeks, plebes at the U.S. Naval Academy are all but cut off from their parents. But this is Plebe Parents’ Weekend, where loved ones are reunited after a grueling six weeks of basic training. The reunions are bittersweet, though. Shortly after families and midshipmen parted in June, Michelle Cummings of Texas was killed by a stray bullet. She and her husband had just dropped off her son, Leonard “Trey” Cummings III. The academy was expecting more than 3,000 family and friends to come for the event. The midshipmen marched out in their Navy whites for an...