Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Celebrate His Son Jack's 14th Birthday With Sweet Photo Tributes

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are deep into the team’s annual training camp as they prepare for the 2021 NFL season. The reigning Super Bowl champions have their eyes set on another run to an NFL championship with Tom Brady leading the way. Training camp is one of the first steps that must be taken for a team to reach the NFL playoffs. During training camp, Brady and his teammates practice on a daily basis. The quarterback certainly knows what a winning team looks like with seven Super Bowl wins to his name. With a work ethic that is second to none, Tom Brady holds his teammates accountable for their practice habits. When the G.O.A.T., is your star quarterback –anything less than maximum effort will be tolerated.