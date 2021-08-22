Cancel
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Celebrate His Son Jack's 14th Birthday With Sweet Photo Tributes

Cover picture for the articleFrom ball boy to birthday boy! Tom Brady's eldest child John "Jack" Edward, his son with ex Bridget Moynahan, turned 14 on Sunday, Aug. 22. The 44-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, paid tribute to the teen on Instagram. "Happy birthday Jack!" the supermodel wrote, alongside a photo of Jack, herself, Tom, and the couple's children Benjamin Rein, 11, and daughter Vivian Lake, 8. "We are all so lucky to have you in our lives. Thank you for being the best big brother in the world. We love you soooo much!" Tom posted on his page a photo of Jack standing on a golf course. The star athlete wrote, "Happy...

