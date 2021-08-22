Cancel
‘Bull’: Paul Andrew Williams’ Revenge Film Packs A Brutalizing Punch [Fantasia Review]

By Brian Farvour
 6 days ago

“Bull,” the newest effort from director Paul Andrew Williams (“Song For Marion”), fits into the niche category of revenge thriller far better than many other similar offerings. These films aren’t always the most rewatchable, as the heavy subject matter usually leans heavily into some intensely dark territory, with a recurring premise usually surrounding someone emerging from a horrific personal tragedy with a bloodthirsty vendetta against those who’ve done them wrong.

