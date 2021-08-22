‘Bull’: Paul Andrew Williams’ Revenge Film Packs A Brutalizing Punch [Fantasia Review]

We enter 20 years into the past at a birthday party in Japan. This wealthy family spared no expense for the celebration but no amount of money can stop what’s coming. Swords are drawn, guns are fired, and soon enough everyone is dead—save a little girl taken from her mother’s lifeless arms. The assumption is that the victors have stolen her to nurture as their own before the inevitable discovery of her real heritage and subsequent desire for revenge. Learning the opposite to be true is thus a confusing hiccup once we fast-forward to present-day Brazil and find Akemi (Japanese singer-songwriter Masumi) mourning the death of the man who raised her: a man she calls Grandfather. How did she get there? We’ll find out soon enough.