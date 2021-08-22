‘CSI: Vegas’ Star William Petersen Hospitalized After Feeling Unwell on Set
“CSI: Vegas” star William Petersen was briefly hospitalized on Friday after feeling unwell on the set of the sequel series, Variety has confirmed. However, a representative for Petersen says the 68-year-old actor was taken to the hospital “as a precautionary measure,” as he has been exhausted from working long hours on the set of the show for the past 12 weeks. As TMZ first reported, Petersen is now out of the hospital and is recovering. Representatives for CBS Studios did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.www.imdb.com
